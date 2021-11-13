Beasley Broadcast : Media Group and ABC7 Team Up to Support Southwest Florida Veterans Served by Home Base

This Veterans' Day on November 11, 2021, Beasley Media Group and Waterman Broadcasting will join forces for the second annual Southwest Florida Salutes our Veterans event to raise awareness and support for Home Base Southwest Florida and its Veteran and Family Care initiatives.

Through the partnership, B103.9 FM Morning Personality and Army Veteran Jason "Big Mama" Jones, host of the "Big Mama and the WiLd Bunch Morning Show" which airs from 6-10AM, and the 96K Rock's Stan and Haney Show which airs from 2- 6PM, in conjunction with the ABC7 morning and evening news broadcasts, will showcase the Home Base Southwest Florida (SWFL) programs that treat Veterans, Service Members, and their Families coping with the invisible wounds of war. The show will educate the public about more about how they can support the life-changing and life-saving programs and services Home Base offers at no cost to Veterans, Service Members and their families.

"Our Veteran community continues to face challenges, from the ongoing pandemic to tensions around the globe. Veteran suicides have increased 20% since the onset of the pandemic, with nearly 20 Veterans losing their lives to suicide each day. The recent events in Afghanistan impacted the military community in devastating ways, reopening old wounds for some and deepening current wounds for others. Now more than ever, these heroes need a grateful nation to fulfill their promise of serving them as they have so courageously done for us." said Home Base Executive Director Brigadier General (USA ret.) Jack Hammond.

Florida is home to one of the largest Veteran populations in the United States. Proceeds generated by this annual on-air event will provide essential services to Veterans, active Military and their families living across Southwest Florida. Veterans and key stakeholders who are part of the Home Base community will be interviewed throughout the entire day on both radio shows and ABC7's news broadcasts.

"I am very excited about this partnership," said Jones. "Being able to use the power of radio and television to help raise awareness and money for the veterans of Southwest Florida. I am planning some "star" studded guest for the day that will not only make show informative but very entertaining as well."

To make a donation, please visit www.homebase.org/swflgive.

About Beasley Media Group

Beasley Media Group (BMG), LLC, a subsidiary of Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc., is a multiplatform media company providing advertising and digital marketing solutions across the United States. BMG owns 64 radio properties located in 15 large and medium markets across the country, as well as offers capabilities in audio technology, esports, podcasting, ecommerce and events. Beasley Media Group reaches more than 20 million consumers on a weekly basis. For more information, please visit www.bbgi.com.

About Home Base SWFL

Home Base SWFL, a Red Sox Foundation and Massachusetts General Hospital Program, is dedicated to healing the invisible wounds for Veterans, Service Members and their Families through world-class clinical care, wellness, education and research. Originally founded in 2009 in Boston, Home Base's innovative programs empower Veterans to take control of their physical well-being, provides tools to help manage stress and serves as a portal for more complex treatment for their invisible wounds.

Since its inception in 2014, Home Base SWFL has leveraged the vast cutting-edge research and expertise in sports medicine and clinical care of the parent program and today, serves local Veterans, Service Members and their Families through community-based initiatives including Adventure Series, Warrior Health & Fitness, Outpatient Clinical Care as well as a two-week Intensive Clinical Program in Boston.

Through philanthropic support and collaborations with Florida Gulf Coast University, Lee Health, David Lawrence Centers for Behavioral Health and the YMCA, all services are provided at no cost regardless of ability to pay, experience level or discharge status.

For more information about Home Base SWFL, please visit www.HomeBase.org/SWFL.