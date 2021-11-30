Beasley Broadcast : Media Group to Celebrate Official 60th Anniversary on December 2nd, 2021

Beasley Media Group (BMG) employees across the country will gather to celebrate the company's official 60th anniversary in broadcasting on December 2, 2021.

Late BMG Founder George G. Beasley, who passed away in June this past year due to complications from COVID, officially launched the company with the unveiling of his very first radio station, WPYB-AM in Benson, North Carolina back on December 2, 1961.

Today, Beasley Media Group is a publicly traded company on the NASDAQ (BBGI) consisting of 62 radio stations located in 15 markets across the United States, digital operations and an esports division.

"Our Dad's commitment to our employees, communities we serve, and the industry was unparalleled and continues to serve as a shining example to all of us as to what is possible through humility, passion and hard work," said Chief Executive Officer Caroline Beasley. "We are so very proud to continue his vision and pioneering spirit well into the future."

In addition to hosting individual market celebrations, CEO Caroline Beasley is doing interviews with local on-air talent to talk about the history of the company. The stations will also air specially produced on-air messages thanking listeners, advertisers, and local communities for their continued support over the past six decades.