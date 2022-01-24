Beasley Broadcast : Pat Eastburn Named Vice President of Digital Sales at Beasley Media Group

Beasley Media Group announces Pat Eastburn has been named Vice President of Digital Sales. He will begin his new position on Monday, January 24, 2022.

Eastburn most recently spent the past seven years serving as the Vice President and General Manager at Flypaper Digital Marketing, the internal digital agency of WEHCO Media.

In his new role, Eastburn will report to Todd Handy, Beasley Media Group Chief Digital Officer and focus on leveraging his experience across the entire digital sales team as well as be focused on new products, services and key verticals.

"Pat was the consensus choice as the top candidate for this role given his extensive background in leading digital agency sales teams and disrupting traditional media channels," said Handy.

"I'm very excited to join Beasley Media Group," said Eastburn. "It's so well-respected and I've been thoroughly impressed by the entire team. I believe that digital marketing has significant potential as an industry relative to current and future opportunity. Combine that opportunity with top level talent and the sky is the limit."