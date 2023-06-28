Beasley Media Group announces Patti Taylor has been promoted to Vice President and Market Manager of the company's Detroit-based properties, including 101 WRIF-FM, 94.7 WCSX-FM, 105.9 KISS-FM, 105.1 The BOUNCE, the Praise Network and ROAR. She will begin her new role immediately.

Taylor most recently served as the Director of Sales of the Motor City radio cluster over the past several years, before working as the General Sales Manager of the cluster as well as Sales Manager at both WCSX-FM and WRIF-FM in the Motor City. Prior to joining Beasley, Taylor was a Sales Manager with CBS Radio in Detroit.

"Patti is the perfect choice to lead our Detroit-based radio properties," said Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President, Brian Beasley. "She has done a great job and is highly respected by her team, clients and peers. We look forward to her taking the cluster to the level."

"I am truly honored and excited to be given the opportunity to lead this incredible Detroit team," said Taylor. "We have some of the best-in-class products and people here at Beasley Detroit, and I am looking forward to working side by side with them to serve our great community of listeners and advertisers. I know I have some big shoes to fill, but I am passionate and willing to do what it takes to achieve continued growth and success in Detroit."

Taylor succeeds Mac Edwards, who was recently named to oversee the company's Charlotte, North Carolina-based radio properties.