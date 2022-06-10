Beasley Broadcast : Randy Cable Named Director of Sales of Beasley Media Group's Fort Myers/Naples Radio Cluster

Beasley Media Group announces Randy Cable has been named Director of Sales of the company's Fort Myers/Naples Radio Cluster. He will officially begin his new position on June 13, 2022.

The Spring Valley, New York native most recently spent three years in Florida serving as the Integrated Sales Manager with Cox Media Group's Miami and Jacksonville radio properties. Previously, Cable spent 11 years as theDirector of Sales at Audacy's Greenville, South Carolina radio cluster.

In his new position, Cable will be responsible for overseeing all of the market's broadcasting, digital and NTR sales on behalf of WXKB-FM, WRXK-FM, WJPT-FM, WWCN-FM, WRXK HD-2 and WJBX-FM.

"The more people I asked about Randy the more excited I got about having him on our team," said Vice President and Market Manager AJ Lurie. "I think he will be a perfect complement to our brands, products, and family here in Southwest Florida."

"I am thrilled to join the Beasley family and look forward to working with the incredible team in Fort Myers," said Cable. "I am passionate about helping our team help local businesses thrive and prosper with great ideas and our ability to develop and execute powerful fully integrated radio and digital campaigns."

"We are thrilled to welcome Randy to our family in Florida," said Beasley Media Group Vice President of Operations Kevin Rich. "His vast experience, combined with his leadership skills, made him the perfect choice to take our Fort Myers sales team to the next level and beyond."

Cable received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Mass Communications from Bemidji State University in Bemidji, Minnesota and is currently working on a Master of Mass Communications degree from South Dakota State University.