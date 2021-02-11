Log in
BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP, INC.

BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP, INC.

(BBGI)
Beasley Broadcast : Tampa Bay's 98.7 The Shark Gives Away a Divorce

02/11/2021
In anticipation of Valentine's Day, 98.7 The Shark (WPBB-FM) has partnered with K. Dean Kantaras, P.A. to provide a listener with the opportunity to win a divorce*.

The contest, which began on Monday, February 8th will accept entries through 11:59am on Friday, March 5, 2021. Listeners are required to provide an essay on why they feel they are the most deserving of winning a divorce. Redacted versions of the essays will be read on the air each day.

'With the current state of affairs, giving away flowers for Valentine's Day just didn't feel right,' said WPBB Program Director, Ted Kamikaze. 'We wanted to provide an outlet for our listeners, and all of Tampa Bay, to express how they really feel.'

To enter the contest and/or view contest rules, please visit 987TheShark.com.

*Value of the contest prize: up to $8,000 in legal fees.

Disclaimer

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. published this content on 11 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2021 22:37:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
