    BBGI   US0740141017

BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP, INC.

(BBGI)
  Report
02:46:19 2023-02-17 pm EST
1.230 USD   +2.50%
02/16Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
02/16Transcript : Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 16, 2023
CI
02/16Earnings Flash (BBGI) BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP Posts Q4 Revenue $72M
MT
Beasley Broadcast : The John Kincade Show Invites Listeners to Attend Open House Week in Philadelphia

02/17/2023 | 06:10pm EST
Beasley Media Group Philadelphia's 97.5 The Fanatic (WPEN-FM) is pleased to announce details for The John Kincade Show's Open House Week. Morning hosts John Kincade, Bob Cooney and Pat Egan have invited listeners to join them in-person from Monday, February 20th thru Friday, February 24th at the Beasley Media Group's performance studio in Philadelphia.

Listeners can register to reserve a spot with a guest at www.975thefanatic.com .

"More than any show in Philly sports radio, we have always been interested in getting out and interacting with our listeners," said Kincade. "This is a great way for us to welcome our listeners behind the scenes at our brand-new performance studio to get even better connected with the show."

The week will be filled with prizes, surprises, and engaging sports talk. Special guests scheduled to join the show include Philadelphia Union Coach Jim Curtin, Sixers Radio Announcer Tom McGinnis, Sixers TV Announcer Kate Scott, former Phillies Players Tommy Greene and Mickey Morandini, Flyers Radio Broadcasters Tim Saunders and Steve Coates, Zach Berman from The Athletic, and ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. published this content on 17 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2023 23:09:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP, INC.
02/16Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full ..
CI
02/16Transcript : Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 16, 20..
CI
02/16Earnings Flash (BBGI) BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP Posts Q4 Revenue $72M
MT
02/16Beasley : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/16Beasley Broadcast Group Fourth Quarter Revenue Increases to $72.0 Million
AQ
02/01Beasley Broadcast Group to Report 2022 Fourth Quarter Financial Results, Host Conferenc..
AQ
01/20Beasley Broadcast : Sarah Weaver Promoted to Program Director at WKML 95.7 in Fayetteville
PU
01/18Beasley Broadcast : Jim Antes Named Station Manager at WJBR-FM in Wilmington, Delaware
PU
01/03Beasley Broadcast : Scott Randall Moves 101 WRIF to Become New Afternoon Drive Personality..
PU
2022Beasley Broadcast : Caroline Beasley & The Late George Beasley Join The Broadcasting+Cable..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 256 M - -
Net income 2022 -10,5 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -3,51x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 36,3 M 36,3 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,14x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,14x
Nbr of Employees 986
Free-Float 27,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1,23 $
Average target price 2,25 $
Spread / Average Target 82,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
B. Caroline Beasley Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bruce G. Beasley President & Director
Marie Tedesco Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael Cooney Chief Technology Officer & VP-Engineering
Brian E. Beasley Chief Operating Officer, Director & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP, INC.35.83%35
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.-19.69%17 935
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.1.85%316
HT&E LIMITED26.94%261
CUMULUS MEDIA INC.-1.77%114
MUSIC BROADCAST LIMITED-49.90%52