Beasley Broadcast : The John Kincade Show Invites Listeners to Attend Open House Week in Philadelphia

Beasley Media Group Philadelphia's 97.5 The Fanatic (WPEN-FM) is pleased to announce details for The John Kincade Show's Open House Week. Morning hosts John Kincade, Bob Cooney and Pat Egan have invited listeners to join them in-person from Monday, February 20th thru Friday, February 24th at the Beasley Media Group's performance studio in Philadelphia.

Listeners can register to reserve a spot with a guest at www.975thefanatic.com .

"More than any show in Philly sports radio, we have always been interested in getting out and interacting with our listeners," said Kincade. "This is a great way for us to welcome our listeners behind the scenes at our brand-new performance studio to get even better connected with the show."

The week will be filled with prizes, surprises, and engaging sports talk. Special guests scheduled to join the show include Philadelphia Union Coach Jim Curtin, Sixers Radio Announcer Tom McGinnis, Sixers TV Announcer Kate Scott, former Phillies Players Tommy Greene and Mickey Morandini, Flyers Radio Broadcasters Tim Saunders and Steve Coates, Zach Berman from The Athletic, and ESPN's Adam Schefter.