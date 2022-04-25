Log in
BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP, INC.

Beasley Broadcast : Tina Murley Promoted to Chief Revenue Officer at Beasley Media Group

04/25/2022 | 10:29am EDT
Beasley Media Group announces Tina Murley has been promoted to Chief Revenue Officer at Beasley Media Group.

Murley most recently served as the Vice President of Sales at the company since December 2020. Previously, she worked as Director of Sales at the company's Boston-based radio cluster for six years. She brings over 27 years of combined media, sales, marketing and management experience.

In her new role, the media executive will be responsible for overseeing all revenue on behalf of the company.

"It is an absolute privilege to promote Tina to the position of Chief Revenue Officer at Beasley Media Group," said Chief Executive Officer Caroline Beasley." She has done a phenomenal job leading our company's sales efforts over the past two years. Her 'can do' spirit and ability to lead our sales teams has been truly exceptional. I look forward to her continuing to drive our revenue growth across all the company's platforms well into the future."

"I want to thank Caroline, Bruce, Brian, Brad and the entire Beasley family for entrusting me to lead the sales charge for Beasley Media Group," said Murley. "When I joined the company, I had the honor of meeting George Beasley and knew instantly that I wanted to play a larger role in his company. What I didn't know is that I would be joining a collaborative and dedicated sales force that leads with ideas and is truly vested in client success. As CRO, I look forward to empowering our best-in-class team to succeed, grow revenue, and deliver results for our valued clients and shareholders."

Murley received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science and Economics from the University of Rhode Island. She will continue to be based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Disclaimer

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. published this content on 25 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2022 14:28:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
