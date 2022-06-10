Beasley Broadcast : Tom Calococci Named Program Director of Beasley Media Group's Sunny 106.3 FM

Beasley Media Group announces veteran Program Director Tom Calococci has been named Program Director of Beasley Media Group's WJPT-FM/Sunny 106.3 in Fort Myers. He officially began his new position on Monday, June 6, 2022.

Calococci most recently served as the Program Director of Beasley Media Group's KOAS/Jammin' 105.7 in Las Vegas. Previously, he spent 4 years as the Affiliate Relations and Content Creator for Sheet Happens Prep, an industry radio show preparation resource.

"Tom has a successful history with Beasley, much of that time programming in South Florida," said Beasley Media Group Chief Content Officer Justin Chase. "He's highly creative, strategic, forward-thinking and a respected leader in our business. We're very happy to welcome Tom back to Beasley!"

"Tom has a great history of success with Beasley in some of our other markets," said Vice President and Market Manager AJ Lurie. "We are excited for him to bring that winning spirit to Southwest Florida."

"I can't wait to get back to work for this incredible company and the great team that Beasley has in Fort Myers," said Calococci. "I want to thank AJ Lurie, Adam Star, Justin Chase and Brian Beasley for their support. I am so happy to be back in South Florida!"