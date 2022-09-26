Advanced search
Beasley Broadcast : WJBR-FM's Help Our Kids' Radiothon Raises $332,648 to Benefit Annual Nemours Children's Hospital in Wilmington, Delaware

09/26/2022 | 02:21pm EDT
Beasley Media Group announcesWJBR-FM's12th Annual Nemours Children's Hospital Help Our Kids Radiothon raised a total of $332,648 to benefit the hospital's Child Life Programs.

The two-day radiothon took place on September 22nd - 23rd from 6am to 6pm on the grounds of the hospital. This was the second year WJBR-FM produced the event.

"We could not be prouder of our entire WJBR team for their passionate commitment and dedication to this incredible cause," said Program Director and Afternoon Drive Personality Eric Johnson. "This is what community is all about! Many thanks to our incredible listeners as well as Nemours' amazing patients, family and staff for their outstanding support."

Nemours Children's Hospital is a World Class Pediatric Hospital that has been serving the Wilmington area since 1940.

Photo Caption:

(L to R):

WJBR's Mike Rossi (Midday Host), Deanna Marie (Morning Host), Justin Franiak (Morning Host) and

Brett Radler (Part-time On Air Host)

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. published this content on 26 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2022 18:20:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Income Statement Evolution
