Beasley Broadcast : WJBR Radiothon Raises Record Breaking $356,196 to Benefit Nemours Children's Hospital

Beasley Media Group announces WJBR-FM's two-day "Help Our Kids Radiothon" was a huge success, raising a record breaking $356,196 to benefit Nemours Children's Hospital in Wilmington, Delaware.

This year's radiothon, which took place on September 16th and 17th, was the 11th annual event and the first year presented by WJBR.

"Despite dealing with COVID related issues, the total was the highest dollar amount raised in the event's 11-year history," said WJBR Program Director Eric Johnson. "It was a total team event. We are thrilled how our listeners and clients came through for the kids!"

"I was very pleased with the way the WJBR listeners and clients responded," said Beasley Media Group Vice President and Market Manager Joe Bell. "It's amazing that we set a record for money raised during a pandemic!"

Longtime competitors Michael Waite (retired Morning personality on WJBR-FM) and Mike Rossi (former Program Director for DelMarva Broadcasting and current WJBR Mid-day host) joined forces to do the midday segment of the broadcast. Waite and Rossi both agreed that after competing head-to-head for nearly 3 decades, it was great to be on the same team for such a great cause!

In addition, mornings on the radiothon were hosted by WJBR's Johnny B and Deanna Marie with afternoons emceed by Johnson and Co-host Lora Lewis.

Nemours Children's Hospital is a World Class Pediatric Hospital that has been serving the Wilmington area since 1940.

PHOTO:

Beasley Media's WJBR-FM staff at Nemours Children's Hospital Annual "Help Our Kids Radiothon"