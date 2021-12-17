Log in
    BBGI   US0740141017

BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP, INC.

(BBGI)
Beasley Broadcast : WKML-FM and Sunny 94.3 Raise Record $208,751 to Benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

12/17/2021 | 03:19pm EST
Beasley Media Group Fayetteville's WKML-FM and Sunny 94.3 raised a market record breaking $208,751 during the 35th Annual 2021 St. Jude Country Cares Event. The two-day radiothon wrapped up on December 16th with record breaking donations from listeners.

Chase and Sarah kicked things off Wednesday morning, December 15th on WKML-FM, followed by Minda Lou and Gunner Jackson. In addition, Sunny 94.3 Personality Paul Johnson remained on the air throughout the two-day radiothon.

"Our team showed just how much they care for these amazing children and families this year, and I couldn't be prouder of them," said Beasley Media Group Regional Operations Manager Tee Gentry. "The mission of St. Jude is near and dear to all our hearts, and it's an honor to be able to give a record amount on behalf of our amazing listening family."

"We are so thankful for a longtime partner like WKML and for the Fayetteville community for their dedication to the kids of St. Jude," said Anastasia Bowden, a representative on behalf of St. Jude.

Photo: (Left to Right)

Paul Johnson 9Sunny 94.3 PD/DJ), Vince Espinosa (Promotions Asst), Dashawn Byron (Promotions/Announcer), Don Chase (WKML DJ), Gunner Jackson (WKML DJ), Minda-Lou (WKML DJ), Sarah Weaver (WKML DJ), Brandon Plotnick (Digital PD) and Jessica Tadeo (Promotions Asst).

For more information, go to:https://wkml.com/2021/12/16/beasley-fayetteville-raises-record-208751-for-st-jude/

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. published this content on 17 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2021 20:18:01 UTC.


