Beasley Broadcast : WKQC-FM Launches Christmas K104.7 in Charlotte

Beasley Media Group's WKQC-FM in Charlotte has officially gone all Christmas! The station officially kicked off the holiday season with Perry Como's "It's Beginning to Look a lot Like Christmas" at Midnight on November 9th.

Christmas K104.7 will continue to play continuous holiday music through December 26th, 2022.

"It's the most wonderful time of the year as we become Christmas K104.7, The Carolina's Original Christmas Music station," said station Program Director Jack Daniel. "Our listeners love it. Merry Christmas!"

