    BBGI   US0740141017

BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP, INC.

(BBGI)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  09:32 2022-11-11 am EST
1.045 USD   +2.44%
10:52aBeasley Broadcast : WKQC-FM Launches Christmas K104.7 in Charlotte
PU
11/09Beasley Broadcast : WJBR-FM Goes All Christmas in Wilmington, Delaware
PU
11/08Beasley Broadcast : WJBR-FM Presents Turkeython 2022 To Provide Thanksgiving Meals for Needy Families in the Community
PU
Beasley Broadcast : WKQC-FM Launches Christmas K104.7 in Charlotte

11/11/2022 | 10:52am EST
Beasley Media Group's WKQC-FM in Charlotte has officially gone all Christmas! The station officially kicked off the holiday season with Perry Como's "It's Beginning to Look a lot Like Christmas" at Midnight on November 9th.

Christmas K104.7 will continue to play continuous holiday music through December 26th, 2022.

"It's the most wonderful time of the year as we become Christmas K104.7, The Carolina's Original Christmas Music station," said station Program Director Jack Daniel. "Our listeners love it. Merry Christmas!"

https://k1047.com/

Disclaimer

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. published this content on 11 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2022 15:51:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 257 M - -
Net income 2022 -17,0 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,82x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 30,1 M 30,1 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,12x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,12x
Nbr of Employees 986
Free-Float 27,3%
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1,02 $
Average target price 2,25 $
Spread / Average Target 121%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
B. Caroline Beasley Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bruce G. Beasley President & Director
Marie Tedesco Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael Cooney Chief Technology Officer & VP-Engineering
Brian E. Beasley Chief Operating Officer, Director & Executive VP
