Beasley Broadcast : WMGK-FM John DeBella Turkey Drop Collects 12,509 Turkeys to Assist Local Families

Beasley Media Group's Classic Rock 102.9 legendary Morning Personality John DeBella has announced a recording breaking grand total for this year's John DeBella Turkey Drop…. 12,509 turkeys! The annual event is the largest one-day food gathering event in Philadelphia.

On Tuesday, November 24th, John DeBella broadcast live from The Kimmel Center. In addition, the entire MGK' on-air staff lent a helping hand on the air from 12 additional sites across the tri-state area. The turkeys will be given out to needy individuals and families throughout the holiday season.

'Eleven thousand turkeys in 2019 was the biggest year we ever had, with the pandemic going on all I could hope for was to make a good showing,' said DeBella.'12,509 turkeys truly proves that 'The City of Brotherly Love' is not just a saying…it's a fact!'

The Turkey Drop benefits Cityteam Philadelphia, a local non-profit organization that provides holiday meals as well as other important services for individuals and families in need. Cityteam has seen a record number of sign-ups for holiday meals in 2020, including a large percentage of families seeking assistance for the very first time.

This year's collection included donations from a variety of sources, including: ACME Markets, The Garces Group, Parx Casino, 6ABC, Always Best Care, Chevrolet and Cadillac of Turnersville, Davis Honda, United Food/Commercial Workers Local 1776, ARG Printing, the Dave Magrogran Group, IBEW Local 98, Dave Kellerher from David Dodge and Cairone Construction, along with numerous donations from WMGK's generous and loyal listeners.

PHOTO: John DeBella and Iron Chef Jose Garces