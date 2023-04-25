Beasley Broadcast : WMGK-FM Morning Personality John DeBella Inducted into the Philadelphia Music Alliance 2023 Walk of Fame

The Philadelphia Music Alliance (PMA), a community-based not-for-profit organization dedicated to the preservation and promotion of Philadelphia's rich musical legacy, has officially inducted legendary WMGK-FM Morning Personality John DeBella into the 2023 Walk of Fame.

DeBella was presented with a bronze commemorative plaque on Thursday, April 20, 2023, during a day-long celebration on Broad Street, which concluded with the Philadelphia Music Alliance's Gala Celebration, which was held at Vie (600 N Broad Street, Philadelphia).

Established in 1986, the Walk of Fame, a creation of the Philadelphia Music Alliance, is a must-see tourist attraction on Philadelphia's Avenue of the Arts and is located along Broad Street's Avenue of the Arts. This series of over 100 bronze commemorative plaques honors Philadelphia area musicians and music professionals who have made a significant contribution to the world of music. The Walk of Fame recognizes the vast contribution of Philadelphia to all musical genres, and encourages the creation, celebration, and historical preservation of Philadelphia music.

Other 2023 honorees included: Leslie Odom, Jr., Governor Ed Rendell, the Bacon Brothers, The Tymes, Patty Jackson and James DePreist. In addition, the PMA presented a special award to Kenny Gamble, Leon Huff & Thom Bell as "The Sound of Philadelphia."

John DeBella's name has been synonymous with Philadelphia radio entertainment for over 40 years. John created comedy for The National Lampoon Radio Hour, the syndicated radio program that starred John Belushi, Chevy Chase, Dan Akroyd, Bill Murray and many others.

As one of the originators of the Morning Zoo format, John's morning show not only became an unprecedented number one rated show in Philadelphia, but he also achieved the highest ratings in local radio history at that time. In addition to his nationally honored radio career, John has appeared as a stand-up comedian, is a local EMMY award winning host & producer, has co-anchored the Philadelphia Mummers Parade and has won numerous local service and humanitarian awards. Along with his morning show on Classic Rock 102.9 WMGK, John heads Husky Productions, a local TV production company.

This is the greatest honor of my career," said DeBella. "I am overjoyed for being added to this incredible list of talented people. Anyone have a good metal polishing company they can recommend?"

"John DeBella has been a stand-out success in our industry for over 47 years and I am amazed at the talent and effort he puts into every show," said Beasley Media Group Vice President of Talent Development and WMGK/WMMR Program Director Bill Weston. "It's really an honor to be the program director of this radio legend."

"Until they told me John was being inducted, I thought he was already in," said Beasley Media Group Philadelphia Vice President and Market Manager Joe Bell. "What a great honor for an iconic Philadelphia personality!"

Photo caption:

John DeBella unveils his Walk of Fame plaque on Avenue of the Arts

About Beasley Media Group

Beasley Media Group (BMG), LLC, a subsidiary of Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc., is a multiplatform media company providing advertising and digital marketing solutions across the United States. BMG owns 61 radio properties located in 14 large and medium markets across the country, as well as offers capabilities in audio technology, esports, podcasting, ecommerce and events. Beasley Media Group reaches more than 20 million consumers on a weekly

About the Philadelphia Music Alliance :

Established in 1986, the Philadelphia Music Alliance is a community-based, not-for-profit organization dedicated to preserving and promoting Philadelphia's rich musical legacy by increasing awareness of the city's great musical tradition and supporting the current music scene. Established by music executives and concerned citizens in order to recognize the vast contribution of Philadelphia to all the musical genres, the Philadelphia Music Alliance serves to encourage the creation, celebration and historical preservation of Philadelphia music.