Beasley Broadcast : WRIF's Scream' Scott Marks 15th Year Hosting Rock-4-Tots Two-Day Fundraising Concert Event

For 15 years, Scream' Scott of WRIF Detroit lent his talent to making sure the Rock-4-Tots two day music event raises money and gifts to help every child have something under the tree on Christmas morning .
Rock-4-Tots is a two-day musical toy drive held the first weekend of December every year and is hosted by Scream' Scott. R4T organizers partner with WRIF Rock Station 101 FM, Freddy's Bar & Grill, along with over 50 local musical acts to host the most anticipated holiday musical event of the year.
Rock-4-Tots collects new unwrapped toys, gift cards, and accepts cash donations. Throughout the event there are 50/50 raffles, and an array of raffle items to choose from including a R4T exclusive rock box filled with swag from the R4T performers.
Local musicians entertain generous donors with 20-minute sets throughout the event, which also includes a holiday jingle. Santa Claus will be on hand from 2pm-6pm both Saturday and Sunday for the kiddies big and small as well.
All toys and proceeds raised benefit the Clinton Township Goodfellows "No Child without a Christmas" annual mission to provide gifts for children in need during the holidays, which is a cause that is very near and dear to co-founders and childhood friends, Jimmy Klapp and Margie Anders.
To learn more, visit the Rock-4-Tots Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/rock4tots
