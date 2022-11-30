Advanced search
    BBGI   US0740141017

BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP, INC.

(BBGI)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  12:26 2022-11-30 pm EST
1.025 USD   -2.38%
12:14pBeasley Broadcast : WRIF's Scream' Scott Marks 15th Year Hosting Rock-4-Tots Two-Day Fundraising Concert Event
PU
11/18Beasley Broadcast : Mary Menna, VP/Market Manager of BMG Boston Named 2022 Broadcaster of the Year By MBA
PU
11/17Beasley Broadcast : Nickelback to Headline WRAT'S Nutcracker Ball in New Jersey
PU
Beasley Broadcast : WRIF's Scream' Scott Marks 15th Year Hosting Rock-4-Tots Two-Day Fundraising Concert Event

11/30/2022 | 12:14pm EST
For 15 years, Scream' Scott of WRIF Detroit lent his talent to making sure the Rock-4-Tots two day music event raises money and gifts to help every child have something under the tree on Christmas morning .

Rock-4-Tots is a two-day musical toy drive held the first weekend of December every year and is hosted by Scream' Scott. R4T organizers partner with WRIF Rock Station 101 FM, Freddy's Bar & Grill, along with over 50 local musical acts to host the most anticipated holiday musical event of the year.

Rock-4-Tots collects new unwrapped toys, gift cards, and accepts cash donations. Throughout the event there are 50/50 raffles, and an array of raffle items to choose from including a R4T exclusive rock box filled with swag from the R4T performers.

Local musicians entertain generous donors with 20-minute sets throughout the event, which also includes a holiday jingle. Santa Claus will be on hand from 2pm-6pm both Saturday and Sunday for the kiddies big and small as well.

All toys and proceeds raised benefit the Clinton Township Goodfellows "No Child without a Christmas" annual mission to provide gifts for children in need during the holidays, which is a cause that is very near and dear to co-founders and childhood friends, Jimmy Klapp and Margie Anders.

To learn more, visit the Rock-4-Tots Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/rock4tots

Disclaimer

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. published this content on 30 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2022 17:12:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 256 M - -
Net income 2022 -10,5 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -3,00x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 31,0 M 31,0 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,12x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,12x
Nbr of Employees 986
Free-Float 27,3%
Chart BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1,05 $
Average target price 2,25 $
Spread / Average Target 114%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
B. Caroline Beasley Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bruce G. Beasley President & Director
Marie Tedesco Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael Cooney Chief Technology Officer & VP-Engineering
Brian E. Beasley Chief Operating Officer, Director & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP, INC.-44.74%31
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.0.94%24 932
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.-51.26%340
HT&E LIMITED-50.00%228
CUMULUS MEDIA INC.-36.36%133
MUSIC BROADCAST LIMITED-1.87%100