Beasley Broadcast : WXTU-FM 92.5's 23rd Annual Toy Truck Parade

Beasley Media Group's WXTU-FM 92.5, Philadelphia's Country Station, invites listeners to participate in its 23rd Annual Toy Truck Parade to collect toys to benefit The Liberty United Service Organization (USO) and The Boys and Girls Clubs of Camden County on Saturday, December 17th.

Listeners are encouraged to get in the holiday spirit by decorating their cars, trucks, SUV's and emergency vehicles and filling them with new and unwrapped toys.

The event will feature WXTU-FM 92.5 on air personalities, including The Andie Summers Show, Razz on the Radio and Nicole Michalik. Award Winning National Country Artist Randy Houser will serve as the parade's Grand Marshall and will perform live at the Cooper River Track.

Participating vehicles will line up in the parking lot of the Scottish Rite Auditorium and judges will walk the lines of cars and trucks to judge the best decorated in four categories: Big Rig, Commercial, Personal and Emergency. Vehicles will then parade through Collingswood, NJ beginning at the Scottish Rite Auditorium and ending at the Cooper River Track to deliver the toys to the center of the track where we will build a mountain of toys.

WXTU-FM 92.5 on air personalities will present a special trophy to this year's Grand Marshall and to the best decorated trucks.

WHEN: Saturday, December 17, 2022

8:00am - Participating vehicles line up and judging of decorated trucks

9:45am - 10:00 a.m. Parade will begin

WHERE: Parade starts at Scottish Rite Auditorium

315 White Horse Pike

Collingswood, NJ 08107

Parade ends at the Cooper River Track

N Park Drive

Pennsauken, NJ 08109