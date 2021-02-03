Log in
BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP, INC.

Beasley Broadcast : Woodward Sports Network and Beasley Media Group Announce Groundbreaking Partnership

02/03/2021 | 05:52pm EST
As the world of sports continues to evolve, so do the media platforms that bring forth the news. Today, Woodward Sports Network (WSN), Detroit's first all-digital sports media company has announced a sports content distribution partnership with Beasley Media Group. Under the partnership, Woodward Sports will provide daily highlights from the world of sports. It will feature WSN talent such as Sean Baligian, former Detroit Lions running back Joique Bell, four-time Stanley Cup champion and Detroit Red Wings legend Darren McCarty, and more. The content will be distributed on two Beasley Media Group - Detroit radio stations, 101.1 WRIF-FM and 94.7 WCSX-FM and their websites.

'Woodward Sports CEO Chad Johnson has created something truly unique with a state-of-the-art digital broadcasting and media center in his beautiful Birmingham national headquarters,' said Beasley Media Group Detroit Vice President and Market Manager Mac Edwards. 'We are excited about the content their line-up of personalities will provide for our listeners and Detroit sports fans.'

Mike Broadwell, Woodward Sports General Manager added, 'I have worked with Chad and Lady Jane's for more than fifteen years and the one thing I know for sure is that Chad's passion for sports will deliver a first-class experience to the listeners and viewers!'

Chad Johnson added, 'Woodward Sports is going to deliver something that no other sports outlet in Detroit can deliver. We plan on becoming the go to outlet for on-demand sports talk and information in all of Michigan. Our partnership with Beasley is a huge step in getting our brand out to the market. We value our relationship with Beasley Media Group and I am so excited to be able to partner with them on this project.'

About Woodward Sports Network:

The Woodward Sports Network, led by Chad Johnson, broadcasts its live programming from the MyBookie Studios on the corner of Woodward Ave. and Brown St. in Birmingham, MI. The network not only features Detroit sports, but also explores the world of Sports Gambling, MMA, Fantasy Sports, E-sports, and more. The network launched with its morning show 'The Morning Woodward Show' hosted by Woodward Sports co-creators Sam 'Stick' Day and Joey Namou. The network quickly added the 'Baligian and Bell' show with Detroit radio veteran Sean Baligan and former Detroit Lions running back Joique Bell. The network is adding a new live show beginning February 22 featuring Fox2's Ryan Ermani, Red Wings legend Darren McCarty and executive producer Tom Mazawey. For more information, please visit www.woodwardsports.com.

About Beasley Media Group:

Beasley Media Group (BMG), LLC, a subsidiary of Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc., is a multiplatform media company providing advertising and digital marketing solutions across the United States. BMG owns 63 radio properties located in 15 large and medium markets across the country, as well as offers capabilities in audio technology, esports, podcasting, ecommerce and events. Beasley Media Group reaches more than 20 million consumers on a weekly basis. For more information, please visit www.bbgi.com.

Contact:

To learn more about Woodward Sports, please contact:
Mike Broadwell - [email protected] 248-219-5161
Tom Mazawey - [email protected] 586-876-6465

Disclaimer

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. published this content on 03 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 February 2021 22:51:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
