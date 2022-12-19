Advanced search
    BBGI   US0740141017

BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP, INC.

(BBGI)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-19 pm EST
0.9852 USD   -1.48%
Beasley Broadcast : X-1075/Xtreme Radio Launches in Las Vegas

12/19/2022 | 10:17pm EST
Beasley Media Group has launched X-1075/ Xtreme Radio on KXTE-FM in Las Vegas. The station officially switched from alternative rock to "hot talk" on Monday, December 19th at 12:01 a.m.

The new hot talk format will have an emphasis on topical male "guy talk" content, with alternative music heard throughout the fabric of the station, including weekends!

The station's weekly prime-time lineup will consist of:

3 a.m. - 6 a.m. - WRIF-FM Morning Personalities Dave and Chuck (syndicated on Key Networks)

6 a.m.-10 a.m. - Longtime Las Vegas KXTE Morning Personalities Dave and Mahoney

10 a.m. - 3 p.m. - Free Beer and Hot Wings

3 p.m. - 7 p.m. - Dave and Chuck

"We are thrilled to bring this unique format to the Las Vegas market," said Beasley Media Group Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Brian Beasley. "It's the ultimate talent line-up all heard on one station!"

"Given the recent acquisition of KXTE as well as Dave and Mahoney we are excited to re-launch this brand which at one time was a Las Vegas listener favorite," said Vice President and Market Manager Peter Burton.

"With Beasley's continued focus on building best in-class brands with highly unique and relatable content, we're excited to reintroduce Vegas' Xtreme brand and a new dynamic talent line-up," said Beasley Media Group Chief Content Officer Justin Chase. "This station will be one of a kind!"

"X-1075 was a dominate brand in Las Vegas for years anchored by Dave and Mahoney and we are excited to reintroduce the brand back to the Las Vegas market," said Beasley Las Vegas Operations Manager Cat Thomas.

Disclaimer

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. published this content on 19 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2022 03:16:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
