Beasley Broadcast : 102.9 WMGK Presents the 15th Annual John DeBella Veterans Radiothon

06/08/2021 | 05:23pm EDT
102.9 WMGK-FM will broadcast the 15th Annual John DeBella Veterans Radiothon live from outside of the WMGK Studios on Friday June 18, 2021 from 6am to 6pm. All proceeds from the Radiothon will benefit the Philadelphia Veterans Multi-Service Center (VMC).

Throughout the broadcast, DeBella will encourage listeners to make call-in donations via 1800-678-WMGK (9645) or secure online donations via www.wmgk.com.

In addition, listeners will be able to participate in a series of online eBay auctions on the station website featuring a chance to guest co-host the John DeBella Show, as well bid on autographed items from Peter Frampton, Bob Seger, The Eagles, Graham Nash, and more!

All proceeds from these auctions will benefit the Philadelphia Veterans Multi-Service Center (VMC). Over the past 15 years, John DeBella has raised over $2,000,000 for the VMC through his annual Radiothon.

The event is sponsored by Certainteed, Dry Tech Waterproofing Solutions, Window Nation, Keswick Cycle, Armor Metals and Recycling, Columbia Bank, Always Best Care, Chevy Cadillac of Turnersville, Avantor Sciences, UFCW Local 1776, and Creamery Tire.

About The Veterans Multi-Service Center:

The Philadelphia Veterans Multi-Service Center's mission is to provide services, programs, opportunity and advancement to Veterans of the U.S. military and their families. Each year they serve 6,000 individual veterans, provide over 172,000 meals to homeless veterans, place over 300 veterans in jobs, and place over 500 veterans in housing.

Disclaimer

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. published this content on 08 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2021 21:22:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
