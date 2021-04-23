Beasley Broadcast : 94.7 WCSX-FM's Big Jim's House Ultimate Restaurant Road Trip to Raise Money for Vets Returning Home

Beasley Media Group's 94.7 WCSX-FM Morning Show Personalities Big Jim & Ryan from Big Jim's House will drive 300 miles on an Ultimate Restaurant Road Trip from Detroit to St. Ignace, Michigan to help raise money to help provide meals for Veterans returning home from military service.

Over the past three months, Big Jim's House highlighted restaurants located throughout the Motor City.

On Thursday, April 29, 2021, Big Jim & Ryan will drive 300 miles in a Shelby Mustang (provided by Ford) from Detroit to Clyde's Burgers in St. Ignace. The duo will be asking for a $10 donation for each mile traveled as well as sponsorship donations to raise money to benefit Veterans Returning Home, a non-profit organization dedicated to feeding area veterans.

'It's an absolute honor to raise money for a great organization like Vets Returning Home,' said Big Jim. 'I spent eight years in the service and thank God for the men and women who I served with! Anything we can do to make sure they know how much we care about him is time and money well spent!'

Big Jim's House Ultimate Restaurant Road Trip has already received donations from Former Detroit Lions player TJ Lang, Roger Penske Corporation, Paul Rodgers - lead singer of Bad Company, Phil Collen - lead guitarist of Def Leppard, Former Detroit Red Wings player Darren McCarty and Paul Glantz (CEO of Emagine Theatres).

For additional details, please visit www.WCSX.com. To make a donation, simply text the word ROAD to 248-398-9279.