Beasley Broadcast : 98.5 the Sports Hub Who's Your Caddy? Classic Raises over $27,000 To Benefit Boston Children's Hospital

Beasley Media Group's 98.5/The Sports Hub's 10th Annual 'Who's Your Caddy?' Classic charity golf tournament raised more than $27,000 to benefit the Pediatric Advanced Care Team (P.A.C.T.) Unit at Boston Children's Hospital.

The event took place at Brookmeadow Country Club in Canton, Massachusetts with 100% of proceeds going directly to the hospital. Afternoon Drive Personality Tony Massarotti created the original event in memory of his nephew who was cared for by the P.A.C.T. Unit.

In Photo: Afternoon 98.5 The Sports Hub Afternoon Drive host Tony Massarotti, Chris L. and Erika O. from Coca Cola Beverages Northeast and The Sports Hub Golf Club Host Hardy.