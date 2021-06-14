Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BBGI   US0740141017

BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP, INC.

(BBGI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Beasley Broadcast : ACCESS TO CAPITAL Guide Now Available

06/14/2021 | 05:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The 'Obtaining Financing in Today's Changing Environment' presentation from the FCC's Advisory Committee on Diversity and Digital Empowerment Access to Capital Working Group is an ACCESS TO CAPITAL guide on how to purchase a broadcast property complete with real life examples.

Please share with those you know who are interested in #broadcast property ownership.

Disclaimer

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. published this content on 14 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2021 21:45:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP, INC.
05:46pBEASLEY BROADCAST  : ACCESS TO CAPITAL Guide Now Available
PU
03:50pBEASLEY BROADCAST  : Houston Outlaws To Produce First Live Watch Party and Meet ..
PU
06/08BEASLEY BROADCAST  : Power 98 to host 28 hour broadcast to benefit the salvation..
PU
06/08BEASLEY BROADCAST  : 102.9 WMGK Presents the 15th Annual John DeBella Veterans R..
PU
06/04BEASLEY BROADCAST  : Radio Industry Innovator, Advocate, Mentor, Pioneer and Com..
PU
06/04BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP INC  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financ..
AQ
06/02BEASLEY BROADCAST  : Media Group Mourns the Passing of Company Founder and Execu..
PU
05/28BEASLEY BROADCAST  : Format Signal Swaps Within Southwest Florida Radio Cluster
PU
05/28BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP INC  : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holde..
AQ
05/25BEASLEY BROADCAST  : Big Brothers Big Sisters Launches Miles For Mentoring Bike ..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 236 M - -
Net income 2021 -2,00 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -48,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 85,7 M 85,7 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,36x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,33x
Nbr of Employees 955
Free-Float 26,6%
Chart BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 4,00 $
Last Close Price 2,93 $
Spread / Highest target 36,5%
Spread / Average Target 36,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 36,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
B. Caroline Beasley Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bruce G. Beasley President & Director
Marie Tedesco Chief Financial Officer
Michael Cooney Chief Technology Officer & VP-Engineering
Brian E. Beasley Chief Operating Officer, Director & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP, INC.96.64%86
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.5.81%27 572
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.47.90%1 085
AUDACY, INC.84.21%642
STINGRAY GROUP INC.10.17%428
HT&E LIMITED-12.16%346