Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BBGI   US0740141017

BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP, INC.

(BBGI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Beasley Broadcast : Lauren Beckham Falcone Celebrates 10 Years On the Air at 105.7 WROR-FM in Boston

06/18/2021 | 05:15pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Beasley Media Group Boston announces Lauren Beckham Falcone (LBF) will officially celebrate her 10-year anniversary on the air co-hosting mornings at 105.7 WROR-FM on Sunday, June 20, 2021.

Lauren Beckham Falcone, or 'LBF' as she is affectionately known by her listeners, joined the station in 2011. Since then, her infectious laugh and quick wit have helped Boston listeners fight through morning traffic and start their day. Currently co-host of The ROR Morning Show with Bob Bronson and Brian Bell, LBF loves to test her listeners' trivia knowledge with a chance every weekday to win $1,000 in 'Supah Smaht in 60 Seconds'.

When she isn't waking up each day at 3am for work, LBF enjoys time on the South Shore with her husband David and daughter, Lucy. Prior to her time with 105.7 WROR, LBF was a writer and pop culture columnist for the Boston Herald for nearly 18 years.

'LBF is someone that the women of Boston can totally relate to,' said Mary Menna, Vice President and Market Manager of Beasley Media Group Boston. 'She says what's on everyone's mind and in the process endears herself to the masses with her witty sense of humor and style.'

Disclaimer

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. published this content on 18 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2021 21:14:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP, INC.
05:15pBEASLEY BROADCAST  : Lauren Beckham Falcone Celebrates 10 Years On the Air at 10..
PU
06/14BEASLEY BROADCAST  : ACCESS TO CAPITAL Guide Now Available
PU
06/14BEASLEY BROADCAST  : Houston Outlaws To Produce First Live Watch Party and Meet ..
PU
06/08BEASLEY BROADCAST  : Power 98 to host 28 hour broadcast to benefit the salvation..
PU
06/08BEASLEY BROADCAST  : 102.9 WMGK Presents the 15th Annual John DeBella Veterans R..
PU
06/04BEASLEY BROADCAST  : Radio Industry Innovator, Advocate, Mentor, Pioneer and Com..
PU
06/04BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP INC  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financ..
AQ
06/02BEASLEY BROADCAST  : Media Group Mourns the Passing of Company Founder and Execu..
PU
05/28BEASLEY BROADCAST  : Format Signal Swaps Within Southwest Florida Radio Cluster
PU
05/28BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP INC  : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holde..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 236 M - -
Net income 2021 -2,00 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -45,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 79,2 M 79,2 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,34x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 955
Free-Float 26,6%
Chart BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 4,00 $
Last Close Price 2,71 $
Spread / Highest target 47,6%
Spread / Average Target 47,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 47,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
B. Caroline Beasley Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bruce G. Beasley President & Director
Marie Tedesco Chief Financial Officer
Michael Cooney Chief Technology Officer & VP-Engineering
Brian E. Beasley Chief Operating Officer, Director & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP, INC.81.88%79
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.0.47%26 181
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.36.22%984
AUDACY, INC.71.66%598
STINGRAY GROUP INC.11.38%426
HT&E LIMITED-13.51%339