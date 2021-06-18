Beasley Broadcast : Lauren Beckham Falcone Celebrates 10 Years On the Air at 105.7 WROR-FM in Boston

Beasley Media Group Boston announces Lauren Beckham Falcone (LBF) will officially celebrate her 10-year anniversary on the air co-hosting mornings at 105.7 WROR-FM on Sunday, June 20, 2021.

Lauren Beckham Falcone, or 'LBF' as she is affectionately known by her listeners, joined the station in 2011. Since then, her infectious laugh and quick wit have helped Boston listeners fight through morning traffic and start their day. Currently co-host of The ROR Morning Show with Bob Bronson and Brian Bell, LBF loves to test her listeners' trivia knowledge with a chance every weekday to win $1,000 in 'Supah Smaht in 60 Seconds'.

When she isn't waking up each day at 3am for work, LBF enjoys time on the South Shore with her husband David and daughter, Lucy. Prior to her time with 105.7 WROR, LBF was a writer and pop culture columnist for the Boston Herald for nearly 18 years.

'LBF is someone that the women of Boston can totally relate to,' said Mary Menna, Vice President and Market Manager of Beasley Media Group Boston. 'She says what's on everyone's mind and in the process endears herself to the masses with her witty sense of humor and style.'