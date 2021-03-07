Beasley Broadcast : Media Group Community of Caring Initiative Celebrates Women's History Month

As part of Beasley Media Group's latest Community of Caring Initiative focused on Diversity, the company is pleased to celebrate Women's History Month. The campaign, which officially launched on March 1st, features on-air public service announcements, customized online content and in-car messaging utilizing Quu technology across the company's 62 radio properties.

'It's a privilege to recognize and pay tribute to the amazing women who have blazed incredible trails around the world,' said Beasley Media Group Chief Executive Officer Caroline Beasley. 'We are very proud to celebrate all of the dedicated women who are part of our Beasley Media Group family for all they do on a daily basis.'