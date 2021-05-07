Log in
    BBGI   US0740141017

BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP, INC.

(BBGI)
  Report
Beasley Broadcast : Media Group Southwest Florida Announces Programming Promotions

05/07/2021 | 09:14am EDT
Beasley Media Group Southwest Florida is pleased to announce the following recent programming promotions:

Sheila Book Moves to Mornings on WJPT-FM

Book has been named the new morning host of Wake Up SWFL on Sunny 1063 from 6a.m.-10a.m. She most recently was heard doing middays on WJPT-FM for more than 15 years.

Joe Winner Named Assistant Program Director (APD) and Midday Host at Sunny 106.3FM

Winner has served on the air and as APD on sister station WXKB for more than 15 years.

He has shown the leadership to grow in the cluster and will keep his current APD duties on the station as well as now be heard on Sunny 1063/ WJPT from 10a.m.- 2p.m. and additional APD duties on the station.

Babs Promoted to Mid-Days on WXKB-FM

Having worked in the Ft. Myers market for over 10 years and loved by SWFL made Babs the natural choice to fill the midday slot on the station from 10a.m.-3p.m. In addition, she will continue her current role as midday host for WLLD-FM in Tampa, where she will be based.

Jeff Zito Named WRXK-FM Program Director

Zito has played an important role in Ft. Myers radio for over 20 years, lives the lifestyle, and has the programming secret sauce. The station is excited to have him back running 96K Rock once again. He will remain in Tampa and continue to hold the position of APD/On Air Talent at WPBB-FM.

Marija Puidak Named WRXK Mid-Day Host and Programming Coordinator

Puidak was working across the street at WXNX-FM doing mornings when the station flipped format. Most recently heard doing weekends on WRXK since November of 2020, she will now rock Middays on 96K Rock from 10a.m.- 2p.m.

Disclaimer

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. published this content on 05 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2021 13:13:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
