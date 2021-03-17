Beasley Broadcast : Media Group to Debut the MASON & STARR Morning Show in the Motor City

Beasley Media Group Detroit announces the MASON & STARR Morning Show will debut from 6 a.m. - 10 a.m. weekdays on 105.9 KISS-FM beginning on Monday, March 22, 2021.

A legendary Motor City radio veteran, John Mason most recently served as the Midday Personality at KISS-FM. Angie Starr is best known for her work as night host and weekend air talent on the station. Together, they are the perfect combination to take over mornings in the Motor City!

'MASON & STARR will be a show all about Detroit and the lives of our incredible listeners,' said Mason. 'We will have fun, play lots of Smooth R&B and Old School music, and have really cool giveaways. Tune in weekday mornings to hear the REAL Detroit!'

'I was born and raised in Detroit so I'm excited to partner with Mason in bringing fun, information and positive energy to morning radio in the Motor City,' said Starr.

'It's a privilege to welcome the legendary Mason and Angie Starr back to mornings in Detroit,' said Zannie Glover, Program Director of Beasley Media Group's 105.9 KISS-FM and 105.1 The BOUNCE. 'I am most excited for our KISS-FM listeners. Ask anybody in Detroit and they'll tell you Mason is The MAN!

'Now more than ever, familiar, genuine voices are local radio's strongest asset,' said Beasley Media Group Vice President of Content and Detroit Director of Detroit Programming, Scott Jameson. 'Mason's brand equity, along with Angie's infectious energy and authenticity will jump start the day for 105.9 KISS-FM!'