Beasley Broadcast : POWER 98 TO HOST 28 HOUR BROADCAST TO BENEFIT THE SALVATION ARMY

Beasley Media Group announces WPEG-FM/Power 98's No Limit Larry and theMorning Maddhouse will host a special 28- hour radiothon to raise funds to benefit The Salvation Army's Center of Hope. The event will take place on Thursday June 10th at 6a.m. at 1520 South Boulevard in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Power 98's Morning Maddhouse personalities will broadcast live and spend the night at the radio station as part of their commitment to raise funds to benefit the homeless shelter, which provides housing for women, children and local veterans. Last year, the show raised over $10,000 for the facility.

No Limit Larry and the Morning Maddhouse team will be accepting donations online at power98fm.com and on-site during the 28-hour marathon. The show will wrap up its fundraising effort on Friday morning with the conclusion of their live broadcast at 10a.m.

'We're excited to bring this event back since we were unable to do it last year due to the pandemic,' said WPEG-FM Program Director Mr. Incognito. 'We take pride in serving the community and appreciate the opportunity to raise funds and awareness for the homeless as Charlotte residents continue to rebuild after a tough year.'

To make a donation or learn additional details about the campaign, please visit www.power98fm.com. Tune into Power98 by downloading the free Power98 app on a variety of mobile devices and follow Power98 on Instagram & Twitter (@power98fm) and on Facebook (Facebook.com/power98fm).