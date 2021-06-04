Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BBGI   US0740141017

BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP, INC.

(BBGI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Beasley Broadcast : Radio Industry Innovator, Advocate, Mentor, Pioneer and Community Philanthropist Led Company for Sixty Years (Form 8-K)

06/04/2021 | 05:21pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Radio Industry Innovator, Advocate, Mentor, Pioneer and Community Philanthropist Led Company for Sixty Years

Naples, Florida (6/2/21): It is with a heavy heart Beasley Media Group announces the passing of Company Founder and Executive Chairman of the Board, George G. Beasley. George died on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Naples, Florida. He was 89 years old.

While best known for his many trailblazing achievements in the radio broadcasting industry, George will be most remembered for his humility, kindness, integrity, work-ethic and love of family and friends.

Born on April 9, 1932, George grew up working in the tobacco fields in his hometown of Ararat, Virginia. His drive and determination led him to enlist in the army to pursue a degree in Education through the G.I. Bill. Upon completing his B.A. and M.A. from Appalachian State University, he taught in Virginia, before moving to North Carolina in the late 50's to become a high school principal and coach.

Inspired by a commitment to provide a voice for the voiceless in his local community, George built his very first station (WPYB-AM) in Benson, North Carolina in December of 1961. Over the next 60 years, his hard work and vision paved the way for what Beasley Media Group has become today-one of America's premiere publicly traded media companies, consisting of 62 radio properties located in 15 large and medium-sized markets with digital offerings and an esports division.

While George stepped back from his role as Chief Executive Officer in 2016, he continued to serve as Executive Chairman of the Company's Board of Directors.

An avid philanthropist, George served on the board of the North Carolina Association of Broadcasters (NCAB) for eight years as President, Vice President and as a member of the Board of Directors. In 1996, he received the NCAB's organization's Distinguished Service Award and was inducted into NCAB's Hall of Fame in 1998 upon accepting the prestigious 'Distinguished Broadcaster of North Carolina' Award. In 2019, he was inducted into the Pennsylvania Broadcasters Hall of Fame.

George received numerous awards and accolades throughout his life. In 2020, he was inducted into the Country Radio Broadcasters Hall of Fame and received the Broadcasters Foundation of America Lifetime Achievement Award. In addition, George was recognized as a 'Giant' by the Library of American Broadcasting in 2012. The Florida Association of Broadcasters named him 'Broadcaster of the Year' in 2011 and the Country Radio Broadcasters presented him with the distinguished 'Tom Rivers Humanitarian Award' in 2010. The Nevada Broadcasters Association also inducted George into the organization's Hall of Fame in 2008.

In 1990 his alma mater, Appalachian State University, designated George as one of the institution's Distinguished Alumni, and George served as Chairman of the Appalachian State University Foundation Board of Directors and as a member of the Appalachian State University Board of Trustees for many years.

Among his proudest professional accomplishments was receiving an honorary doctorate and the unveiling of the George G. Beasley Media Complex on campus to provide future generations of ASU students with the opportunity pursue their entrepreneurial dreams in broadcasting.

The many challenges that George faced over the years, he did with humility, dignity and grace. A loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather, his legacy serves as a reminder that anything is possible with dedication, hard work and respect for one another. George is survived by his wife of 67 years Ann, five children, 16 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

'George's unconditional love for our mother, Ann and our family, along with his passion for the radio industry, helped to guide him throughout his lifetime, Beasley Media Group Chief Executive Officer Caroline Beasley. 'A loving father, mentor, and friend, I will especially miss his incredible wisdom, keen insight and gentle smile.'

A memorial service will take place for family and friends in Naples, Florida. Details will be forthcoming. A private burial service will be held for the family in Ararat, Virginia.

In lieu of flowers, the Beasley family requests donations be made in his name to The Broadcasters Foundation of America, 125 West 55th Street 4th Floor New York, New York 10019. Online donations may also be made at www.broadcastersfoundation.org.

###

Disclaimer

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. published this content on 04 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2021 21:20:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP, INC.
05:21pBEASLEY BROADCAST  : Radio Industry Innovator, Advocate, Mentor, Pioneer and Com..
PU
05:19pBEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP INC  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financ..
AQ
06/02BEASLEY BROADCAST  : Media Group Mourns the Passing of Company Founder and Execu..
PU
05/28BEASLEY BROADCAST  : Format Signal Swaps Within Southwest Florida Radio Cluster
PU
05/28BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP INC  : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holde..
AQ
05/25BEASLEY BROADCAST  : Big Brothers Big Sisters Launches Miles For Mentoring Bike ..
PU
05/25BEASLEY BROADCAST  : Caroline Beasley Named 2021 National Radio Award Recipient
PU
05/20BEASLEY BROADCAST  : Shannon Bomia Joins 105.1 The BOUNCE Morning Show
PU
05/18BEASLEY BROADCAST  : 92.5 XTU Unveils Details for 2021 Anniversary Show
PU
05/14BEASLEY BROADCAST  : BMG Detroit Stations Collaborate with Community Leaders to ..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 236 M - -
Net income 2021 -2,00 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -47,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 83,3 M 83,3 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,35x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,33x
Nbr of Employees 955
Free-Float 26,6%
Chart BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 4,00 $
Last Close Price 2,85 $
Spread / Highest target 40,4%
Spread / Average Target 40,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 40,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
B. Caroline Beasley Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bruce G. Beasley President & Director
Marie Tedesco Chief Financial Officer
George G. Beasley Chairman
Michael Cooney Chief Technology Officer & VP-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP, INC.89.93%83
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.0.16%26 099
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.47.20%1 063
AUDACY, INC.74.49%608
STINGRAY GROUP INC.5.01%410
HT&E LIMITED-10.81%346