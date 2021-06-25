Beasley Broadcast : The Greg Beharrell Show Takes Over Nights at Beasley Media Group's ROCK 92.9 in Boston

Beasley Media Group has signed YEA Networks nationally-syndicated The Greg Beharrell Show to air weeknights (7pm-12 Midnight) on ROCK 92.9/WBOS-FM beginning on Monday, July 5, 2021.

Greg Beharrell currently brings his unique brand of comedy to audiences in Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto and many more.

'We're excited to share Greg's quirky music content, comedy, and listener interaction with Boston. His warm, funny and slightly cringeworthy approach is the perfect fit the ROCK 92.9 audience,' said WBOS-FM Program Director Ken West.

'Even though our sales pitch was, 'Everybody's doing it,' we assure you that WBOS did NOT sign Greg based on a dare,' said Shawn Nunn, President of YEA Networks.