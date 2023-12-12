Official BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP, INC. press release
Beasley Broadcast : 92.5 XTU Raises $313,691 To Benefit St. Jude Children’s Hospital
December 12, 2023 at 10:02 am EST
Share
Beasley Media Group's 92.5 XTU, Philadelphia's Country station, raised $313,691 during their annual St. Jude Cares For Country Kids Radiothon last Thursday and Friday. The station's on-air personalities broadcasted live from 6am to 7pm both days to raise awareness and funds for childhood cancer research that directly benefit the hospital.
In addition, country artists like Jelly Roll, Sam Hunt, Parker McCollum, and Cody Johnson called into the station to share their support and thoughts about what St. Jude Children's Hospital means to them.
To date, XTU has raised over one million dollars for St. Jude over the past four years.
For complete details on how you can support St. Jude Children's Hospital, please visit: www.925xtu.com.
Photo caption:
Bottom: Mark Radziewicz - Program Director, Andie Summers - Morning Show host)
Top: Shannon Boyle - Promotions Coordinator/Morning Show Producer, Jeff Kurkjian - Morning Show co-host, Nicole Michalik - Afternoon host, and Donnie Black - Promotions Director/Morning Show Producer
Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. published this content on 12 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 December 2023 15:01:29 UTC.
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. is a multi-platform media company. The Company's primary business is operating radio stations throughout the United States. It offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital and event platforms. The Companyâ s segments include Audio and Digital. It also operates an esports segment. It also owns the Houston Outlaws, an esports team. The Company owns and operates radio stations in various radio markets, including Atlanta, Augusta, Boston, Charlotte, Detroit, Fayetteville, Fort Myers-Naples, Las Vegas, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morristown, Philadelphia, Tampa-Saint Petersburg, and Wilmington. The Company owns approximately 61 amplitude modulation (AM) and frequency modulation (FM) stations in 14 large- and mid-size markets in the United States. Its subsidiaries include Beasley Mezzanine Holdings, LLC; Beasley Media Group, LLC, and OutlawsXP, Inc.