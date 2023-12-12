Beasley Media Group's 92.5 XTU, Philadelphia's Country station, raised $313,691 during their annual St. Jude Cares For Country Kids Radiothon last Thursday and Friday. The station's on-air personalities broadcasted live from 6am to 7pm both days to raise awareness and funds for childhood cancer research that directly benefit the hospital.

In addition, country artists like Jelly Roll, Sam Hunt, Parker McCollum, and Cody Johnson called into the station to share their support and thoughts about what St. Jude Children's Hospital means to them.

To date, XTU has raised over one million dollars for St. Jude over the past four years.

For complete details on how you can support St. Jude Children's Hospital, please visit: www.925xtu.com.

Photo caption:

Bottom: Mark Radziewicz - Program Director, Andie Summers - Morning Show host)

Top: Shannon Boyle - Promotions Coordinator/Morning Show Producer, Jeff Kurkjian - Morning Show co-host, Nicole Michalik - Afternoon host, and Donnie Black - Promotions Director/Morning Show Producer