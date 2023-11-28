Beasley Media Group announces KISS 95.1 WNKS, Power 98 WPEG, Country 1037 WSOC, V 101. WBAV and WKQC, Christmas K 104.7 will host a 13-hour radio-thon benefiting five local organizations.

The live radio-thon will take place on Thursday, December 7th, beginning at 6am from the Beasley Media Group Studios located at 1520 South Blvd in Charlotte in North Carolina. Last year, the radio stations collectively raised over $90,000.

This year, each station has adopted a different organization in order to expand our efforts to various causes and demographics. This year's beneficiaries are as follows: Kiss 95.1- Autism Strong Foundation; Power 98 - The Relatives; Country 103.7 - The Alzheimer's Association; V 101.9 - Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Carolina Christmas K 104.7 - Charlotte Family Housing

Listeners are encouraged to go to the radio station websites to make donations.

"We were excited to reformat our radio-thon this year to make a bigger impact," said Beasley Media Group Vice President of Music & Entertainment and Charlotte Operations Manager, John Reynolds. "These organizations do so much for the community and we're honored to partner with them to continue their work."

Ways to Donate on Thursday, December 7th:

Visit kiss951.com; power98fm.com; country1037fm.com; v1019.com; and k1047.com

About Autism Strong Foundation:

Autism Strong Foundation is a local non-profit, providing resources for struggling families in Greater Charlotte. Their mission is to offer financial aid and support to families raising children with autism, helping them to cover costs and therapies related to their care. This assistance can significantly impact the lives of both the children and their families. Autism Strong's service area covers the Greater Charlotte Region which includes Mecklenburg County and 14 surrounding counties (including four in South Carolina). For more information, please visit www.autismstrong.org.

About The Relatives:

The Relatives serves youth and young adults in crisis. We aim to be a Relative to them, by enabling them to achieve independence through comprehensive services tailored to their individualized needs, in a space where they feel loved, supported and accepted as their authentic selves.

About The Alzheimer's Association:

The Alzheimer's Association - Western Carolina Chapter is a voluntary health organization dedicated to Alzheimer's care, support and research throughout central and western North Carolina. Their mission is to lead the way to end Alzheimer's and all other dementia - by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support.

About Charlotte Family Housing:

Charlotte Family Housing is focused on empowering working families experiencing homelessness to achieve life-long self-sufficiency through shelter, housing, supportive services, and advocacy.

About Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Carolinas:

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Carolinas works to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. We help children realize their potential and build their futures. Our goal is to nurture them and strengthen communities.