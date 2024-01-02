Beasley Media Group has partnered with Good Karma Brands and ESPN NY to broadcast live Knicks and Rangers games across the Garden State. The multi-year arrangement is effective immediately.

Beasley Media New Jersey will air the games on 1250 WMTR (Morristown), 93.5 FM/1450 WCTC (New Brunswick), WRAT HD3 (Point Pleasant), WJRZ HD3 (Manahawkin) and on WJRZ's translator in Toms River at 100.5 FM.

"We are so excited to provide our listeners and fans of these iconic teams broadcast coverage across the state of New Jersey," said Beasley Media Group New Jersey Senior Vice President and Regional Market Manager Daniel A. Finn. "Offering access to these franchises through ESPN NY and Good Karma Brands is just phenomenal."

ESPN NY Market Manager Vinny DiMarco, added, "ESPN NY and Good Karma Brands, flagship of the Knicks and Rangers, along with the MSG Radio Networks are thrilled to add the Beasley Media Group to our growing list of affiliate partners. Their collection of stations across New Jersey will certainly enhance our delivery of Knicks basketball and Rangers hockey to the fans of the Garden State."