Sneaker enthusiasts, collectors, and fans are invited to the inaugural Sneaker Kulture Convention! The first-ever sneaker event will take place on Saturday, December 9th at Raymond James Stadium (4201 North Dale Mabry Highway) in Tampa, Florida.

Sneakerheads of all ages are invited to buy, sell, and trade some of the most coveted sneakers, collectibles, apparel, and accessories. The event aims to bring together the sneaker community in a celebration of style, culture, and passion for unique footwear.

Sneaker Kulture will also feature celebrity shoppers, pop-up music performances, raffles, and an esports tournament hosted by High Point Gamer.

Doors open for VIP guests at 9am, offering an exclusive hour of early access before general admission begins at 10am.

"We're thrilled to bring Sneaker Kulture to life at Raymond James Stadium," said show director, Allyson Lopez. "This event is a celebration of sneaker culture and a chance for fans to connect, trade, and indulge in their passion for unique and rare sneakers."

Tickets are available now at sneakerkulture.com.

Don't miss out on this unique opportunity to immerse yourself in the world of sneakers, meet fellow enthusiasts, and maybe even find that elusive pair you've been searching for!

About Sneaker Kulture:

Presented by Beasley Media Group, Sneaker Kulture is a convention for sneaker enthusiasts of all ages to buy, sell, and trade some of the most sought-after sneakers, collectibles, apparel, and accessories. For more information, visit our website at sneakerkulture.com or contact Allyson Lopez at [email protected]