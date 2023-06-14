Advanced search
    BGF   CA0743041067

BEAUCE GOLD FIELDS INC.

(BGF)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  10:17:36 2023-06-14 am EDT
0.0450 CAD   -10.00%
Beauce Gold Fields Announces Participation in THE Mining Investment Event of the North, Canada's First Tier I Mining Conference, June 19-21 Quebec City
NE
06/06Beauce Gold Fields Closes $450,000 Private Placement for Its Gold and Phosphate Projects
AQ
06/05Beauce Gold Fields Inc. announced that it has received CAD 0.45 million in funding
CI
Beauce Gold Fields Announces Participation in THE Mining Investment Event of the North, Canada's First Tier I Mining Conference, June 19-21 Quebec City

06/14/2023 | 04:55pm EDT
Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - June 14, 2023) - Beauce Gold Fields (TSXV: BGF) A company focused on placer gold and phosphate exploration, is pleased to announce that it will be participating in THE Mining Investment Event of the North, June 19-21, 2023, (“THE Event”) at the Fairmont Chateau Frontenac and Voltigeurs de Quebec Armoury in Quebec City, Canada.

Management from Beauce Gold Fields will be holding one-on-one investor meetings throughout the three-day conference. Interested parties should contact Jennifer Choi at jchoi@vidconferences.com to inquire about registering to attend.

Information regarding THE Event including investor registration details, a list of participating companies, panelists and keynote speakers and a preliminary agenda can be found here https://vidconferences.com/conferences-events/tier-1-mining-conference/.

About Beauce Gold Fields

Beauce Gold Fields is exploring and developing the largest placer gold district in eastern North America. The Company is also one of the largest phosphate property owners in Quebec.

THE Mining Investment Event of the North is Canada’s only tier 1 Global Mining Investment Conference and hosted annually in Quebec City, Canada. THE Event is invitation only and is independently sponsored by the Government of Quebec, and financial and mining communities at large. THE Event is designed to specifically facilitate privately arranged meetings between mining companies, international investors, and various mining government authorities. THE Event is committed to promoting sustainability in the mining industry through education and innovation through unique Student Sponsorships, She-Co Initiatives, highlighting ESG and equality issues and by providing a platform for some of most influential thought leaders in the sector. The agenda, brochure, participating companies, speakers & panelists, initiatives and registration applications for issuers and investors may be found here: https://vidconferences.com/conferences-events/tier-1-mining-conference/

Interested parties please contact Jennifer Choi, jchoi@vidconferences.com

Joanne Jobin
Principal & Founder
IR.INC & VID Media Incorporated
jjobin@irinc.ca

Jennifer Choi
Vice President, Operations
IR.INC & VID Media Incorporated
jchoi@vidconferences.com

Brhett Booker
Associate
VID Media Incorporated
bbooker@vidconferences.com

Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | LinkedIn | YouTube 


© Newsfilecorp 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -0,52 M -0,39 M -0,39 M
Net cash 2022 0,82 M 0,62 M 0,62 M
P/E ratio 2022 -6,17x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3,58 M 2,70 M 2,70 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 78,7%
Chart BEAUCE GOLD FIELDS INC.
Duration : Period :
Beauce Gold Fields Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Patrick Levasseur President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
François Rivard Chief Financial Officer
Bernard J. Tourillon Chairman
Robert Gagnon Independent Director & Geologist
Ann Levasseur Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BEAUCE GOLD FIELDS INC.0.00%3
NEWMONT CORPORATION-10.08%33 728
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-3.66%29 518
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-3.71%24 712
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.12.99%20 358
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED26.11%15 742
