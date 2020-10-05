Beauce Gold Fields Launches Agoracom Online Marketing Program

Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - October 5, 2020) - Beauce Gold Fields (TSXV: BGF) (Champs D'Or en Beauce) ("BGF"), is pleased to announce the company has begun an on-line marketing campaign through Agoracom for the purpose of targeting potential investors. BGF is paying for the Agoracom's program through a cashless and fully compliant shares-for-services program.

Patrick Levasseur, President and CEO of Beauce Gold Fields said, "We are looking forward to working with Agoracom to help BGF with our overall communication strategy. We plan to have a busy 2020-2021 and want to ensure we are in a position where we can keep our shareholders easily informed on our activities."

Moderated discussion for Beauce Gold Fields management and shareholders

BGF has also launched a CEO verified discussion forum on Agoracom to serve as the company's primary social media platform to interact with both current and prospective shareholders in a fully moderated environment.

Agoracom's CEO verified forums provide the small cap industry's first ever identity verification of company executives on an investor platform. For the first time ever, small cap CEOs and officers can post within a discussion forum without the risk of impersonation. As the ultimate influencers of their own companies, CEO verified forums create unmatched levels of engagement between management and investors that create civilized, constructive and factual conversation.

Significant exposure through Agoracom digital network

The Beauce Gold Fields hub will receive significant exposure through continuous brand impression, content marketing, search engine marketing and social media engagement throughout the entire Agoracom network.

In accordance with the agreement between BGF and Agora Internet Relations Corp., entered into on August 1, 2020 for the term ending July 31, 2021, BGF board has approved the issuance of 77,931 common shares at a deemed price of $0.145 per share to pay $11,300 for services rendered during the period from August 1, 2020 to September 30, 2020. Each share issued pursuant to the debt settlement will have a mandatory four (4) month and one (1) day holding period from the date of closing. This transaction is subject to the TSX Venture Exchange approval

About Beauce Gold Fields

Beauce Gold Fields is a gold exploration company focused on placer to hard rock exploration in the Beauce region of Southern Quebec. The Company's flagship property is the St-Simon-les-Mines Gold project site of Canada's first gold rush that pre-dates the Yukon Klondike. The Beauce region hosted some of the largest historical placer gold mines in Eastern North America that were active from 1860s to the 1960s It produced the largest gold nuggets in Canadian mining history (50oz to 71oz).

Comprising 152 contiguous claims and 7 real estate lots, the project area contains a six kilometer long placer channel consisting of an unconsolidated gold-bearing auriferous units of a lower saprolite and an upper brown diamictite. The Company has calculated a Gold Exploration Target for the entire historical placer channel ranges between 61,000 ounces (2,200,000 m3 @ 0.87g Au/m3) and 366,000 ounces* (2,200,000 m3 @ 5.22 g Au/m3).

*Source: Beauce July 4th 2018[43-101 Report.

The Company has identified a major Fault Line that coincides with an interpreted fault structure across the property. Evidence suggests the erosion of the Fault Line as a probable source of the historical placer gold channel.

Patrick Levasseur, President and CEO Tel: (514) 262-9239

Bernard J. Tourillon, Chairman and COO Tel (514) 907-1011

