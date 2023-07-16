Certain Ordinary Shares of Beauty Farm Medical and Health Industry Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 16-JUL-2023.

Yesterday at 06:00 pm Share

Certain Ordinary Shares of Beauty Farm Medical and Health Industry Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 16-JUL-2023. These Ordinary Shares will be under lockup for 184 days starting from 13-JAN-2023 to 16-JUL-2023.



Details:

Except for the offer and sale of the Offer Shares pursuant to the Global Offering (including pursuant to the Over-allotment Option), during the period commencing on the date of the Hong Kong Underwriting Agreement and ending on, and including, the date that is six months after the Listing Date (the â€œFirst Six-Month Periodâ€), the Company has undertaken to each of the Overall Coordinators, the Joint Global Coordinators, the Joint Bookrunners, the Joint Lead Managers, the Hong Kong Underwriters, the Capital Market Intermediaries and the Joint Sponsors not to without the prior written consent of the Joint Sponsors and the Overall Coordinators (on behalf of the Hong Kong Underwriters) and unless in compliance with the requirements of the Listing Rules

During the period of six months commencing on the date on which the First Six-Month Period expires (the â€œSecond Six-Month Periodâ€), the Company shall not enter into any of the transactions specified in paragraphs (i), (ii) or (iii) above or offer to or agree to or announce any intention to effect any such transaction such that any Controlling Shareholder, directly or indirectly, would cease to be a controlling shareholder (within the meaning defined in the Listing Rules) of the Company. In the event that the Company enters into any of the transactions specified in paragraphs (i), (ii) or (iii) above or offers to or agrees to or announces any intention to effect any such transaction, the Company shall take all reasonable steps to ensure that it will not create a disorderly or false market in the securities of the Company