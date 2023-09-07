The opinions and estimates described in this material are based on assumptions made by the Company at the time the material was prepared and does not guarantee the accuracy of the information. Please note that they may vary significantly from actual earnings and results due to changes in various factors.
Company Overview
Company name
Beauty Garage Inc.
Headquarters
1-34-25Sakura-shinmachi, Setagaya Ward, Tokyo
Established
April 24, 2003
Capital
768,385,250 Yen
Securities exchange
Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market (Securities code: 3180)
listing
Director and CEO
Hideki Nomura
Total Employees
517 (including 375 full-time employees) (on a consolidated basis at the end
of July 2023)
Sapporo / Sendai / Niigata / Kanazawa / Tokyo / Saitama / Nagoya /
Offices
Osaka / Hiroshima/ Fukuoka
Kashiwa DC / Amagasaki DC / Representative office in Guangzhou, China /
Singapore / Taiwan / Vietnam
Group Companies
Japan: 9 companies, overseas: 3 companies
The Company operates (i) BtoB sales business of beauty products, (ii) store design business and (iii) solution business of start-up and prosperity
support for beauty salons through the OMO combining online with offline. The biggest feature is operating the Japanese top wholesale EC site for
beauty salons BEAUTY GARAGE Online Shop.
Highlights of 1Q FY 2024 (Consolidated/Cumulative)
■Sales
7,176
■Ordinary profit
395
Sales Composition ratio
million yen
Y-o-y
118.1%
million yen
Y-o-y
153.1%
Business segment profit composition
Other Solution Business
5.9%
Store Design Business
(425 million yen)
10.6%
Y-o-y 119.0%
(760 million yen)
Y-o-y 131.4%
Sales
composit ion ratio
Wholesale Business
83.5%
(5,990 million yen)
Y-o-y 116.5%
※Overseas sales amounted to 45 million yen (Y-o-y 72.3%)
Wholesale
Business
Store Design
Business
Other Solution
Business
Adjustment
amount
（million yen）
358
（Y-o-y 144.7%）
33
（Y-o-y 11572.0%）
43
（Y-o-y 81.1%）
-51
Main Topics for 1Q FY 2024
May
・Japan's largest beauty exhibitionEyelash Garage exhibits at "Beauty World Japan Tokyo"
June
・Started AI opening consultation and EC inquiry response for beauty salons using ChatGPT
・Started handling Sunny Place Co., Ltd. products as an authorized distributor.
・Cumulative number of registered member accounts exceeds 600,000
May
・Held the "National Employee Conference" for the first time in five years with the participation of all BG Group employees
Overview Earnings for 1Q FY 2024
(Consolidated/Cumulative)
■In addition to the steady growth of each business, due to the effect of reducing SG&A expenses by improving operational efficiency and creating economies of scale, We were able to achieve double-digit growth in both sales and profits.
（Million yen）
Consolidated
1Q FY 2023
1Q FY 2024
Y-o-y
Actual
Sales
Actual
Sales
Sales
6,078
100.0%
7,176
100.0%
118.1%
Gross margin
1,591
26.2%
1,827
25.5%
114.9%
Selling , General and
1,334
22.0%
1,443
20.1%
108.1%
Administrative
Expenses
Operating profit
256
4.2%
384
5.4%
149.9%
Ordinary profit
258
4.3%
395
5.5%
153.1%
Net profit attributable
199
3.3%
260
3.6%
130.4%
to shareholders of
the parent company
Disclaimer
BEAUTY GARAGE Inc. is primarily engaged in selling beauty equipment, store design business and other solution business. The Company operates in three segments. The Merchandising segment sells beauty equipment and cosmetics through Internet site, mail catalog and show room. In addition to purchasing from manufacturers, it also develops its own original brand products, and purchases and sells used beauty equipment. The Store Design segment is engaged in store design and construction supervision. The Other Related Solutions segment is engaged in providing a range of resources services for beauty salon operation.