Beauty Garage Inc.

1Q FY 2024 (Fiscal Year Ended April 2024)

Financial Report Supplementary Material

The opinions and estimates described in this material are based on assumptions made by the Company at the time the material was prepared and does not guarantee the accuracy of the information. Please note that they may vary significantly from actual earnings and results due to changes in various factors.

Company Overview

Company name

Beauty Garage Inc.

Headquarters

1-34-25Sakura-shinmachi, Setagaya Ward, Tokyo

Established

April 24, 2003

Capital

768,385,250 Yen

Securities exchange

Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market (Securities code: 3180)

listing

Director and CEO

Hideki Nomura

Total Employees

517 (including 375 full-time employees) (on a consolidated basis at the end

of July 2023)

Sapporo / Sendai / Niigata / Kanazawa / Tokyo / Saitama / Nagoya /

Offices

Osaka / Hiroshima/ Fukuoka

Kashiwa DC / Amagasaki DC / Representative office in Guangzhou, China /

Singapore / Taiwan / Vietnam

Group Companies

Japan: 9 companies, overseas: 3 companies

The Company operates (i) BtoB sales business of beauty products, (ii) store design business and (iii) solution business of start-up and prosperity

support for beauty salons through the OMO combining online with offline. The biggest feature is operating the Japanese top wholesale EC site for

beauty salons BEAUTY GARAGE Online Shop.

Highlights of 1Q FY 2024 (Consolidated/Cumulative)

■Sales

7,176

■Ordinary profit

395

Sales Composition ratio

million yen

Y-o-y

118.1%

million yen

Y-o-y

153.1%

Business segment profit composition

Other Solution Business

5.9%

Store Design Business

(425 million yen)

10.6%

Y-o-y 119.0%

(760 million yen)

Y-o-y 131.4%

Sales

composit ion ratio

Wholesale Business

83.5%

(5,990 million yen)

Y-o-y 116.5%

Overseas sales amounted to 45 million yen (Y-o-y 72.3%)

Wholesale

Business

Store Design

Business

Other Solution

Business

Adjustment

amount

million yen

358

Y-o-y 144.7%

33

Y-o-y 11572.0%

43

Y-o-y 81.1%

-51

Main Topics for 1Q FY 2024

May

Japan's largest beauty exhibitionEyelash Garage exhibits at "Beauty World Japan Tokyo"

June

Started AI opening consultation and EC inquiry response for beauty salons using ChatGPT

Started handling Sunny Place Co., Ltd. products as an authorized distributor.

Cumulative number of registered member accounts exceeds 600,000

May

Held the "National Employee Conference" for the first time in five years with the participation of all BG Group employees

Overview Earnings for 1Q FY 2024

(Consolidated/Cumulative)

■In addition to the steady growth of each business, due to the effect of reducing SG&A expenses by improving operational efficiency and creating economies of scale, We were able to achieve double-digit growth in both sales and profits.

Million yen

Consolidated

1Q FY 2023

1Q FY 2024

Y-o-y

Actual

Sales

Actual

Sales

Sales

6,078

100.0%

7,176

100.0%

118.1%

Gross margin

1,591

26.2%

1,827

25.5%

114.9%

Selling , General and

1,334

22.0%

1,443

20.1%

108.1%

Administrative

Expenses

Operating profit

256

4.2%

384

5.4%

149.9%

Ordinary profit

258

4.3%

395

5.5%

153.1%

Net profit attributable

199

3.3%

260

3.6%

130.4%

to shareholders of

the parent company

