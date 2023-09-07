BEAUTY GARAGE Inc. is primarily engaged in selling beauty equipment, store design business and other solution business. The Company operates in three segments. The Merchandising segment sells beauty equipment and cosmetics through Internet site, mail catalog and show room. In addition to purchasing from manufacturers, it also develops its own original brand products, and purchases and sells used beauty equipment. The Store Design segment is engaged in store design and construction supervision. The Other Related Solutions segment is engaged in providing a range of resources services for beauty salon operation.

Sector Other Specialty Retailers