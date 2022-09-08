BEAUTY GARAGE : Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended July 31, 2022

Consolidated Financial Results

for the Three Months Ended July 31, 2022

[Japanese GAAP]

September 8, 2022

Company name: BEAUTY GARAGE Inc.

Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange

Code number: 3180

URL: https://www.beautygarage.co.jp/

Representative: Hideki Nomura, Representative Director/Chief Executive Officer/Chief Operating Officer

Contact: Takahiro Saito, Operating Officer/Supervisory Manager of Business Management Group

Phone: +81-3-6805-9785

Scheduled date of filing quarterly securities report: September 13, 2022

Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments: -

Availability of supplementary briefing material on quarterly financial results: Yes

Schedule of quarterly financial results briefing session: Yes (for institutional investors)

(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down.)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended July 31, 2022 (May 1, 2022 to July 31, 2022)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results (cumulative) (% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.) Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to owners of parent Three months ended Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % July 31, 2022 6,078 13.1 256 (10.4) 258 (8.6) 199 18.8 July 31, 2021 5,376 40.1 286 62.1 282 59.9 167 61.2 (Note) Comprehensive income: Three months ended July 31, 2022: ¥211 million [18.5%] Three months ended July 31, 2021: ¥178 million [77.5%] Earnings Diluted earnings per share per share Three months ended Yen Yen July 31, 2022 31.62 - July 31, 2021 26.70 - (2) Consolidated Financial Position Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Million yen Million yen % As of July 31, 2022 10,337 5,574 51.9 As of April 30, 2022 10,548 5,468 50.0

(Reference) Equity: As of July 31, 2022: ¥5,365 million As of April 30, 2022: ¥5,270 million