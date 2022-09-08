Log in
    3180   JP3800480000

BEAUTY GARAGE INC.

(3180)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-09-08 am EDT
2623.00 JPY   -4.65%
BEAUTY GARAGE : Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended July 31, 2022

09/08/2022 | 02:10am EDT
Consolidated Financial Results

for the Three Months Ended July 31, 2022

[Japanese GAAP]

September 8, 2022

Company name: BEAUTY GARAGE Inc.

Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange

Code number: 3180

URL: https://www.beautygarage.co.jp/

Representative: Hideki Nomura, Representative Director/Chief Executive Officer/Chief Operating Officer

Contact: Takahiro Saito, Operating Officer/Supervisory Manager of Business Management Group

Phone: +81-3-6805-9785

Scheduled date of filing quarterly securities report: September 13, 2022

Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments: -

Availability of supplementary briefing material on quarterly financial results: Yes

Schedule of quarterly financial results briefing session: Yes (for institutional investors)

(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down.)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended July 31, 2022 (May 1, 2022 to July 31, 2022)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results (cumulative)

(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Three months ended

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

July 31, 2022

6,078

13.1

256

(10.4)

258

(8.6)

199

18.8

July 31, 2021

5,376

40.1

286

62.1

282

59.9

167

61.2

(Note) Comprehensive income: Three months ended July 31, 2022: ¥211 million [18.5%]

Three months ended July 31, 2021: ¥178 million [77.5%]

Earnings

Diluted earnings

per share

per share

Three months ended

Yen

Yen

July 31, 2022

31.62

-

July 31, 2021

26.70

-

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Million yen

Million yen

%

As of July 31, 2022

10,337

5,574

51.9

As of April 30, 2022

10,548

5,468

50.0

(Reference) Equity: As of July 31, 2022: ¥5,365 million As of April 30, 2022: ¥5,270 million

2. Dividends

Annual dividend

1st

2nd

3rd

Year-end

Total

quarter-end

quarter-end

quarter-end

Fiscal year ended

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

April 30, 2022

-

-

-

16.00

16.00

Fiscal year ending

-

April 30, 2023

Fiscal year ending

April 30, 2023

-

-

18.00

18.00

(Forecast)

(Note) Revision to the dividends forecast announced most recently: No

3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending April 30, 2023 (May 1, 2022 to April 30, 2023)

(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)

Profit attributable

Earnings

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

to owners of

per share

parent

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Yen

First half

13,276

15.7

608

3.8

609

4.4

393

21.6

62.28

Full year

27,013

15.4

1,407

17.1

1,410

16.1

850

19.7

134.71

(Note) Revision to the financial forecast announced most recently: No

* Notes:

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the three months ended July 31, 2022 (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation): No
    Newly included: - (Company name: -)
    Excluded: - (Company name: -)
  2. Accounting policies adopted specifically for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: No
  3. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
    1. Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards: No
    2. Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: No
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: No
    4. Retrospective restatement: No
  5. Total number of issued shares (common shares)
    1. Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares):

July 31, 2022: 6,376,000 shares

April 30, 2022: 6,376,000 shares

  1. Total number of treasury shares at the end of the period: July 31, 2022: 65,755 shares
    April 30, 2022: 84,717 shares
  2. Average number of shares during the period (cumulative): Three months ended July 31, 2022: 6,310,245 shares Three months ended July 31, 2021: 6,291,296 shares

* These quarterly financial results are outside the scope of audit by certified public accountants or audit corporations.

* Explanation of the proper use of financial results forecast and other notes

The financial results forecast and other forward-looking statements in this document are based on information currently available to the Company and certain assumptions the Company deems to be reasonable, and are not intended as a guarantee that the Company will achieve the earnings. Actual results may differ significantly from these forecasts due to a wide range of factors.

Disclaimer

Beauty Garage Inc. published this content on 08 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2022 06:09:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
