BEAUTY GARAGE : Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended July 31, 2022

(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down.)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended July 31, 2022 (May 1, 2022 to July 31, 2022)
(1) Consolidated Operating Results (cumulative)
(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Three months ended
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
July 31, 2022
6,078
13.1
256
(10.4)
258
(8.6)
199
18.8
July 31, 2021
5,376
40.1
286
62.1
282
59.9
167
61.2
(Note) Comprehensive income: Three months ended July 31, 2022: ¥211 million [18.5%]
Three months ended July 31, 2021: ¥178 million [77.5%]
Earnings
Diluted earnings
per share
per share
Three months ended
Yen
Yen
July 31, 2022
31.62
-
July 31, 2021
26.70
-
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Million yen
Million yen
%
As of July 31, 2022
10,337
5,574
51.9
As of April 30, 2022
10,548
5,468
50.0
(Reference) Equity: As of July 31, 2022: ¥5,365 million As of April 30, 2022: ¥5,270 million
2. Dividends
Annual dividend
1st
2nd
3rd
Year-end
Total
quarter-end
quarter-end
quarter-end
Fiscal year ended
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
April 30, 2022
-
-
-
16.00
16.00
Fiscal year ending
-
April 30, 2023
Fiscal year ending
April 30, 2023
-
-
18.00
18.00
(Forecast)
(Note) Revision to the dividends forecast announced most recently: No
3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending April 30, 2023 (May 1, 2022 to April 30, 2023)
(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)
Profit attributable
Earnings
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
to owners of
per share
parent
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Yen
First half
13,276
15.7
608
3.8
609
4.4
393
21.6
62.28
Full year
27,013
15.4
1,407
17.1
1,410
16.1
850
19.7
134.71
(Note) Revision to the financial forecast announced most recently: No
* Notes:
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the three months ended July 31, 2022 (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation): No
Newly included: - (Company name: -)
Excluded: - (Company name: -)
Accounting policies adopted specifically for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: No
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards: No
Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: No
Changes in accounting estimates: No
Retrospective restatement: No
Total number of issued shares (common shares)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares):
July 31, 2022: 6,376,000 shares
April 30, 2022: 6,376,000 shares
Total number of treasury shares at the end of the period: July 31, 2022: 65,755 shares
April 30, 2022: 84,717 shares
Average number of shares during the period (cumulative): Three months ended July 31, 2022: 6,310,245 shares Three months ended July 31, 2021: 6,291,296 shares
* These quarterly financial results are outside the scope of audit by certified public accountants or audit corporations.
* Explanation of the proper use of financial results forecast and other notes
The financial results forecast and other forward-looking statements in this document are based on information currently available to the Company and certain assumptions the Company deems to be reasonable, and are not intended as a guarantee that the Company will achieve the earnings. Actual results may differ significantly from these forecasts due to a wide range of factors.
Beauty Garage Inc. published this content on 08 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2022 06:09:03 UTC.