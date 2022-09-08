Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. BEAUTY GARAGE Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3180   JP3800480000

BEAUTY GARAGE INC.

(3180)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-09-08 am EDT
2623.00 JPY   -4.65%
BEAUTY GARAGE : FY2023 1Q Presentation Material

09/08/2022 | 02:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Beauty Garage Inc.

1Q FY 2023 (Fiscal Year Ended April 2023)

Financial Report Supplementary Material

The opinions and estimates described in this material are based on assumptions made by the Company at the time the material was prepared and does not guarantee the accuracy of the information. Please note that they may vary significantly from actual earnings and results due to changes in various factors.

Company Overview

Company name

Beauty Garage Inc.

Headquarters

1-34-25Sakura-shinmachi, Setagaya Ward, Tokyo

Established

April 24, 2003

Capital

768,385,250 Yen

Securities exchange

Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market (Securities code: 3180)

listing

Director and CEO

Hideki Nomura

Total Employees

543 (including 371 full-time employees) (on a consolidated basis at the end

of July 2022)

Sapporo / Sendai / Niigata / Kanazawa / Tokyo / Saitama / Nagoya /

Offices

Osaka / Hiroshima/ Fukuoka

Kashiwa DC / Amagasaki DC / Representative office in Guangzhou, China /

Singapore / Taiwan / Vietnam

Group Companies

Japan: 10 companies, overseas: 3 companies

The Company operates (i) BtoB sales business of beauty products, (ii) store design business and (iii) solution business of start-up and prosperity

2

support for beauty salons through the omnichannel combining online with offline. The biggest feature is operating the Japanese top wholesale EC

site for beauty salons BEAUTY GARAGE Online Shop.

Highlights of FY 2023 1Q (Consolidated/Cumulative)

■Sales ■Ordinary profit

6,078 million yen

258 million yen

Y-o-y 113.1%

Y-o-y 91.4%

Sales Composition ratio

Other Solution Business

5.9%

Store Design Business

(357 million yen)

Y-o-y 179.1%

9.5%

(578 million yen)

Y-o-y 79.8%

Sales

compositi

on ratio

Wholesale Business

84.6%

(5,142 million yen)

Y-o-y 115.5%

Business segment profit composition

million yen

Wholesale

247

Business

Store Design

0.2

Business

Other Solution

56

Business

Adjustment

-48

amount

Overseas sales amounted to 63 million yen (Y-o-y 120.2%)

3

Overview Earnings for FY 2023 1Q

(Consolidated/Cumulative)

■In addition to the decline in the gross profit margin, there were also temporary expenses such as exhibiting at exhibitions, and as a result, operating income and ordinary income fell below the previous term. Net income exceeded the previous year's level due to gains on the sale of fixed assets (real estate owned by group companies).

FY 2022 1Q

FY 2023 1Q

Y-o-y

Consolidated

Actual

Sales (%)

Actual

Sales

(%)

(Million yen)

(Million yen)

(%)

Sales

5,376

100.0

6,078

100.0

113.1

Gross margin

1,476

27.5

1,591

26.2

107.8

Selling , General and

1,189

22.1

1,334

22.0

112.2

Administrative Expenses

Operating profit

286

5.3

256

4.2

89.6

Ordinary profit

282

5.3

258

4.3

91.4

Net profit attributable to

167

3.1

199

3.3

118.8

shareholders of the parent

company

4

Changes in Sales/Ordinary Profit Ratio (Consolidated)

■Sales continued to grow steadily despite the slump in the store design business.

The profit margin is still below that of the same period of the previous year, partly because we are still facing severe conditions such as the depreciation of the yen.

(Million yen)

Sales

6,000

Ordinary Profit Ratio

4,535

4,107

3,938

4,243

3,775

3,836

4,000

3,773

3,283

3,190

3,272

2,000

8.3%

7.5%

3.6%

4.2%

4.0%

4.6% 4.1%

3.1%

3.0%

3.3%

0

Y-o-Y

113.1

6,170

6,099

6,259

6,078

5,665

5,376

5,054

7.1%

5.9% 5.3%

6.9%

4.9%

4.3%

3.5%

20.0%

15.0%

10.0%

5.0%

0.0%

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

FY 2019

FY 2020

FY 2021

FY 2022

FY 2023

5

Financials
Sales 2023 26 745 M 185 M 185 M
Net income 2023 901 M 6,24 M 6,24 M
Net cash 2023 2 109 M 14,6 M 14,6 M
P/E ratio 2023 19,3x
Yield 2023 0,65%
Capitalization 17 359 M 120 M 120 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,57x
EV / Sales 2024 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 375
Free-Float 49,5%
Chart BEAUTY GARAGE INC.
Duration : Period :
BEAUTY GARAGE Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEAUTY GARAGE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 2 751,00 JPY
Average target price 4 266,67 JPY
Spread / Average Target 55,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hideki Nomura CEO, COO & Representative Director
Chikako Ogura Executive Officer, Head-Finance & Accounting Group
Takahiro Saito Executive Officer & Head Business Administration
Daisuke Ogata Independent Outside Director
Kumiko Uchida Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BEAUTY GARAGE INC.-11.11%120
ULTA BEAUTY, INC.7.68%21 914
L BRANDS-44.96%8 521
E.L.F. BEAUTY, INC.17.52%1 992
SA SA INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-22.16%514
THE HONEST COMPANY, INC.-48.83%349