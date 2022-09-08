BEAUTY GARAGE : FY2023 1Q Presentation Material

The opinions and estimates described in this material are based on assumptions made by the Company at the time the material was prepared and does not guarantee the accuracy of the information. Please note that they may vary significantly from actual earnings and results due to changes in various factors.
Company Overview
Company name
Beauty Garage Inc.
Headquarters
1-34-25Sakura-shinmachi, Setagaya Ward, Tokyo
Established
April 24, 2003
Capital
768,385,250 Yen
Securities exchange
Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market (Securities code: 3180)
listing
Director and CEO
Hideki Nomura
Total Employees
543 (including 371 full-time employees) (on a consolidated basis at the end
of July 2022)
Sapporo / Sendai / Niigata / Kanazawa / Tokyo / Saitama / Nagoya /
Offices
Osaka / Hiroshima/ Fukuoka
Kashiwa DC / Amagasaki DC / Representative office in Guangzhou, China /
Singapore / Taiwan / Vietnam
Group Companies
Japan: 10 companies, overseas: 3 companies
The Company operates (i) BtoB sales business of beauty products, (ii) store design business and (iii) solution business of start-up and prosperity
support for beauty salons through the omnichannel combining online with offline. The biggest feature is operating the Japanese top wholesale EC
site for beauty salons BEAUTY GARAGE Online Shop.
Highlights of FY 2023 1Q (Consolidated/Cumulative)
■Sales ■Ordinary profit
6,078 million yen
258 million yen
Y-o-y 113.1%
Y-o-y 91.4%
Sales Composition ratio
Other Solution Business
5.9%
Store Design Business
(357 million yen)
Y-o-y 179.1%
9.5%
(578 million yen)
Y-o-y 79.8%
Sales
compositi
on ratio
Wholesale Business
84.6%
(5,142 million yen)
Y-o-y 115.5%
Business segment profit composition
（million yen）
Wholesale
247
Business
Store Design
0.2
Business
Other Solution
56
Business
Adjustment
-48
amount
※Overseas sales amounted to 63 million yen (Y-o-y 120.2%)
Overview Earnings for FY 2023 1Q
(Consolidated/Cumulative)
■In addition to the decline in the gross profit margin, there were also temporary expenses such as exhibiting at exhibitions, and as a result, operating income and ordinary income fell below the previous term. Net income exceeded the previous year's level due to gains on the sale of fixed assets (real estate owned by group companies).
FY 2022 1Q
FY 2023 1Q
Y-o-y
Consolidated
Actual
Sales (%)
Actual
Sales
(%)
(Million yen)
(Million yen)
(%)
Sales
5,376
100.0
6,078
100.0
113.1
Gross margin
1,476
27.5
1,591
26.2
107.8
Selling , General and
1,189
22.1
1,334
22.0
112.2
Administrative Expenses
Operating profit
286
5.3
256
4.2
89.6
Ordinary profit
282
5.3
258
4.3
91.4
Net profit attributable to
167
3.1
199
3.3
118.8
shareholders of the parent
company
Changes in Sales/Ordinary Profit Ratio (Consolidated)
■Sales continued to grow steadily despite the slump in the store design business.
The profit margin is still below that of the same period of the previous year, partly because we are still facing severe conditions such as the depreciation of the yen.
(Million yen)
Sales
6,000
Ordinary Profit Ratio
4,535
4,107
3,938
4,243
3,775
3,836
4,000
3,773
3,283
3,190
3,272
2,000
8.3%
7.5%
3.6%
4.2%
4.0%
4.6% 4.1%
3.1%
3.0%
3.3%
0
Y-o-Y
113.1％
6,170
6,099
6,259
6,078
5,665
5,376
5,054
7.1%
5.9% 5.3%
6.9%
4.9%
4.3%
3.5%
20.0%
15.0%
10.0%
5.0%
0.0%
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
FY 2019
FY 2020
FY 2021
FY 2022
FY 2023
