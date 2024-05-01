Beazer Homes today announced the acquisition of a 174-acre property in Marietta, Ga. which will be home to its newest community, GreenHouse. The community will offer 591 homes south of Barrett Parkway between Bells Ferry Road and I-575. Site work will begin this summer and the first homes are slated to open for sale in Fall 2025.

“We’re excited to bring Beazer’s industry-leading energy-efficient homes to the City of Marietta,” said Atlanta Division President Kyle Lyne. “GreenHouse will offer townhomes, ranch-style and two-story homes. Every home will be certified under the U.S. Department of Energy requirements as a Zero Energy Ready Home™.” This certification represents a superior level of construction that is well ahead of industry standards, exceeding all local construction and energy codes.

“In addition to offering homes that reduce homeowners’ energy bills and environmental impact, GreenHouse will blend the natural and built environment by offering miles of trails, pocket parks and gardens,” Lyne said. “Our vision is to create a vibrant, amenity-rich neighborhood experience offering places to gather, play and relax.”

Homebuyers at Beazer’s GreenHouse community will also have access to Beazer’s exclusive Mortgage Choice program.

“At a time when interest rates are at the forefront of home affordability concerns, our Mortgage Choice program helps make homeownership possible for more buyers,” Lyne says.

Beazer’s Mortgage Choice program allows homebuyers to benefit from competition among lenders – leading to outstanding customer service, diverse home loan programs and highly competitive rates. Beazer Homes does not participate in the profitability of any loan program, ensuring buyers receive the most favorable terms available for their loan.

With the addition of GreenHouse, Beazer Homes now has 13 communities in various stages of development in metro Atlanta, including actively-selling communities in Atlanta, Cumming, Decatur, Kennesaw and Powder Springs.

