Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE: BZH) (www.beazer.com) today announced its financial results for the quarter and fiscal year ended September 30, 2023.
“Strong fourth quarter results were highlighted by growth in community count, improved backlog conversion and higher gross margins,” said Allan P. Merrill, the company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “These factors and careful management of overheads allowed us to generate $56 million of net income, $90 million in Adjusted EBITDA and $1.80 of earnings per diluted share for the quarter. For the full year, we delivered $159 million of net income, $272 million of Adjusted EBITDA and $5.16 of earnings per diluted share.”
Commenting on fourth quarter market conditions, Mr. Merrill said, “New home orders were up substantially year-over-year, but remained slightly below historical trends as rising mortgage rates led to further deterioration in home affordability. The strength of the economy and a lack of existing homes for sale continued to provide support for demand. From a production perspective, supply chain issues continued to improve, allowing us to reduce construction cycle times and accelerate our adoption of the Department of Energy’s Zero Energy Ready Home standards.”
Looking further out, Mr. Merrill concluded, “We remain confident in the multi-year outlook for our Company and industry. Powerful demographic trends and a persistent undersupply of homes should continue to provide support for new home sales. With a dedicated operating team, a growing community count and a more efficient and less leveraged balance sheet, we have the resources to create durable value for our stakeholders in the years ahead.”
Beazer Homes Fiscal 2023 Highlights and Comparison to Fiscal 2022
- Net income from continuing operations of $158.7 million, or $5.16 per diluted share, compared to net income from continuing operations of $220.7 million, or $7.17 per diluted share, in fiscal 2022
- Adjusted EBITDA of $272.0 million, down 26.5%
- Homebuilding revenue of $2.2 billion, down 4.5% on a 10.7% decrease in home closings to 4,246, partially offset by a 7.0% increase in average selling price to $517.8 thousand
- Homebuilding gross margin was 19.9%, down 320 basis points. Excluding impairments, abandonments and amortized interest, homebuilding gross margin was 23.1%, down 320 basis points
- SG&A as a percentage of total revenue was 11.5%, up 60 basis points
- Net new orders of 3,866, down 4.8% on an 8.4% decrease in orders per community per month to 2.6, partially offset by a 3.9% increase in average community count to 125
- Land acquisition and land development spending was $573.1 million, down 0.1% from $573.6 million
- Repurchased $9.0 million of debt
- Total debt to total capitalization ratio of 47.0% at fiscal year end compared to 51.1% a year ago. Net debt to net capitalization ratio of 36.4% at fiscal year end compared to 45.0% a year ago.
Beazer Homes Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2023 Highlights and Comparison to Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2022
- Net income from continuing operations of $55.8 million, or $1.80 per diluted share, compared to net income from continuing operations of $86.8 million, or $2.82 per diluted share, in fiscal fourth quarter 2022
- Adjusted EBITDA of $90.0 million, down 37.2%
- Homebuilding revenue of $641.8 million, down 22.2% on a 23.7% decrease in home closings to 1,233, partially offset by a 1.9% increase in average selling price to $520.5 thousand
- Homebuilding gross margin was 21.2%, down 160 basis points. Excluding impairments, abandonments and amortized interest, homebuilding gross margin was 24.3%, down 160 basis points
- SG&A as a percentage of total revenue was 11.1%, up 220 basis points
- Net new orders of 1,003, up 42.5% on a 34.8% increase in orders per community per month to 2.6 and a 5.7% increase in average community count to 130
- Backlog dollar value of $886.4 million, down 22.6% on a 18.2% decrease in backlog units to 1,711 and a 5.4% decrease in average selling price of homes in backlog to $518.0 thousand
- Land acquisition and land development spending was $213.7 million, up 41.7% from $150.8 million
- Controlled lots of 26,189, up 4.0% from 25,170
- Repurchased $4.0 million of debt
- Unrestricted cash at quarter end was $345.6 million; total liquidity was $610.6 million
The following provides additional details on the Company’s performance during the fiscal fourth quarter 2023:
Profitability. Net income from continuing operations was $55.8 million, generating diluted earnings per share of $1.80. This included the impact of tax credits of $5.9 million or $0.19 per share compared to $3.1 million of such credits or $0.10 per share in the prior year quarter. Fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA of $90.0 million was down $53.4 million, or 37.2%, primarily due to lower gross margin.
Orders. Net new orders for the fourth quarter increased to 1,003, up 42.5% from the prior year quarter, primarily driven by a 34.8% increase in sales pace to 2.6 orders per community per month, up from 1.9 in the previous year quarter, and a 5.7% increase in average community count to 130 from 123 a year ago. The cancellation rate for the quarter was 16.5%, down from 32.8% in the prior year quarter, reflecting an improved sales environment. However, as mortgage interest rates recently reaching a two-decade high, we expect continued market headwinds due to affordability challenges.
Backlog. The dollar value of homes in backlog as of September 30, 2023 was $886.4 million, representing 1,711 homes, compared to $1.1 billion, representing 2,091 homes, at the same time last year. The average selling price of homes in backlog was $518.0 thousand, down 5.4% year-over-year.
Homebuilding Revenue. Fourth quarter homebuilding revenue was $641.8 million, down 22.2% year-over-year. The decrease in homebuilding revenue was driven by a 23.7% decrease in home closings to 1,233 homes, partially offset by a 1.9% increase in average selling price to $520.5 thousand.
Homebuilding Gross Margin. Homebuilding gross margin (excluding impairments, abandonments, and amortized interest) was 24.3% for the fourth quarter, down 160 basis points year-over-year, driven primarily by an increase in price concessions and closing cost incentives, which includes rate buydowns.
SG&A Expenses. Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of total revenue was 11.1% for the quarter, up 220 basis points year-over-year primarily due to a decrease in revenue on lower closings.
Land Position. Controlled lots increased 4.0% to 26,189, compared to 25,170 from the prior year. Excluding land held for future development and land held for sale lots, active controlled lots were 25,567, up 4.8% year-over-year. Through the expansion of lot option agreements, 56.7% of total active lots, or 14,490 lots, were under contract compared to 54.6% of total active lots, or 13,312 lots, as of September 30, 2022.
Debt Repurchases. During the fourth quarter, the Company repurchased $4.0 million of its outstanding 6.750% unsecured Senior Notes due March 2025. Total debt to total capitalization ratio was 47.0% at the end of fiscal 2023 compared to 51.1% at the end of fiscal 2022. Net debt to net capitalization ratio was 36.4% at the end of fiscal 2023 compared to 45.0% at the end of fiscal 2022. During October 2023, the Company repurchased an additional $4.3 million of its 2025 Senior Notes, bringing the outstanding balance on its 2025 Senior Notes to $197.9 million.
Liquidity. At the close of the fourth quarter, the Company had $610.6 million of available liquidity, including $345.6 million of unrestricted cash and $265.0 million of remaining capacity under the senior unsecured revolving credit facility, compared to total available liquidity of $459.1 million a year ago.
Senior Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility. During October 2023, the Company increased the available borrowing capacity under the senior unsecured revolving credit facility from $265.0 million to $300.0 million.
Commitment to ESG Initiatives
The Company remains committed to ensuring that by the end of 2025 every home we build will be Zero Energy Ready, which will meet the requirements of the U.S. Department of Energy’s Zero Energy Ready Home program and have a HERS® index score (before any benefit of renewable energy production) of 45 or less. For fiscal 2023, new Beazer homes had an average HERS® index score of 49.
During October, Beazer Homes was named the 2023 Indoor airPLUS Leader of the Year in the Builder category by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. This annual award recognizes market-leading organizations who promote safer, healthier, and more comfortable indoor environments by participating with Indoor airPLUS and offering enhanced indoor air quality protections for new home buyers. Beazer Homes is the first ever corporate builder to earn the honor of Indoor airPLUS Leader of the Year.
During fiscal 2023, Charity Title Agency made charitable contributions totaling $2.5 million to Beazer Charity Foundation, the Company's philanthropic arm. Beazer Charity Foundation is a nonprofit entity that provides donations to unrelated national and local nonprofits. Partnering with charitable organizations at the local level aligns the Foundation's financial contributions with opportunities for our employees to have a positive impact on the communities we serve.
Summary results for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 are as follows:
Fiscal Year Ended September 30,
2023
2022
Change*
New home orders, net of cancellations
3,866
4,061
(4.8
)%
Cancellation rates
20.3
%
17.6
%
270 bps
Orders per community per month
2.6
2.8
(8.4
)%
Average active community count
125
120
3.9
%
Actual community count at period-end
134
123
8.9
%
Land acquisition and land development spending (in millions)
$
573.1
$
573.6
(0.1
)%
Total home closings
4,246
4,756
(10.7
)%
Average selling price (ASP) from closings (in thousands)
$
517.8
$
484.1
7.0
%
Homebuilding revenue (in millions)
$
2,198.4
$
2,302.5
(4.5
)%
Homebuilding gross margin
19.9
%
23.1
%
(320) bps
Homebuilding gross margin, excluding impairments and abandonments (I&A)
20.0
%
23.2
%
(320) bps
Homebuilding gross margin, excluding I&A and interest amortized to cost of sales
23.1
%
26.3
%
(320) bps
Income from continuing operations before income taxes (in millions)
$
182.6
$
274.0
(33.3
)%
Expense from income taxes (in millions)
$
24.0
$
53.3
(55.0
)%
Income from continuing operations (in millions)
$
158.7
$
220.7
(28.1
)%
Basic income per share from continuing operations
$
5.23
$
7.25
(27.9
)%
Diluted income per share from continuing operations
$
5.16
$
7.17
(28.0
)%
Net income (in millions)
$
158.6
$
220.7
(28.1
)%
Adjusted EBITDA (in millions)
$
272.0
$
370.1
(26.5
)%
Total debt to total capitalization ratio
47.0
%
51.1
%
(410) bps
Net debt to net capitalization ratio
36.4
%
45.0
%
(860) bps
* Change is calculated using unrounded numbers.
Summary results for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 are as follows:
Three Months Ended September 30,
2023
2022
Change*
New home orders, net of cancellations
1,003
704
42.5
%
Cancellation rates
16.5
%
32.8
%
(1,630) bps
Orders per community per month
2.6
1.9
34.8
%
Average active community count
130
123
5.7
%
Land acquisition and land development spending (in millions)
$
213.7
$
150.8
41.7
%
Total home closings
1,233
1,616
(23.7
)%
ASP from closings (in thousands)
$
520.5
$
510.7
1.9
%
Homebuilding revenue (in millions)
$
641.8
$
825.4
(22.2
)%
Homebuilding gross margin
21.2
%
22.8
%
(160) bps
Homebuilding gross margin, excluding I&A
21.2
%
22.8
%
(160) bps
Homebuilding gross margin, excluding I&A and interest amortized to cost of sales
24.3
%
25.9
%
(160) bps
Income from continuing operations before income taxes (in millions)
$
64.2
$
110.4
(41.8
)%
Expense from income taxes (in millions)
$
8.5
$
23.6
(64.1
)%
Income from continuing operations (in millions)
$
55.8
$
86.8
(35.8
)%
Basic income per share from continuing operations
$
1.83
$
2.87
(36.2
)%
Diluted income per share from continuing operations
$
1.80
$
2.82
(36.2
)%
Net income (in millions)
$
55.8
$
86.8
(35.8
)%
Adjusted EBITDA (in millions)
$
90.0
$
143.3
(37.2
)%
* Change is calculated using unrounded numbers.
As of September 30,
2023
2022
Change
Backlog units
1,711
2,091
(18.2
)%
Dollar value of backlog (in millions)
$
886.4
$
1,144.9
(22.6
)%
ASP in backlog (in thousands)
$
518.0
$
547.5
(5.4
)%
Land position and lots controlled
26,189
25,170
4.0
%
-Tables Follow-
BEAZER HOMES USA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
Three Months Ended
Fiscal Year Ended
September 30,
September 30,
in thousands (except per share data)
2023
2022
2023
2022
Total revenue
$
645,405
$
827,667
$
2,206,785
$
2,316,988
Home construction and land sales expenses
508,093
637,747
1,763,449
1,776,518
Inventory impairments and abandonments
25
2,028
641
2,963
Gross profit
137,287
187,892
442,695
537,507
Commissions
21,567
25,668
73,450
74,336
General and administrative expenses
49,903
48,263
179,794
177,320
Depreciation and amortization
3,758
4,259
12,198
13,360
Operating income
62,059
109,702
177,253
272,491
(Loss) gain on extinguishment of debt, net
(13
)
387
(546
)
309
Other income, net
2,180
330
5,939
1,189
Income from continuing operations before income taxes
64,226
110,419
182,646
273,989
Expense from income taxes
8,470
23,586
23,958
53,271
Income from continuing operations
55,756
86,833
158,688
220,718
Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax
—
(10
)
(77
)
(14
)
Net income
$
55,756
$
86,823
$
158,611
$
220,704
Weighted-average number of shares:
Basic
30,405
30,291
30,353
30,432
Diluted
31,040
30,770
30,747
30,796
Basic income per share:
Continuing operations
$
1.83
$
2.87
$
5.23
$
7.25
Discontinued operations
—
—
—
—
Total
$
1.83
$
2.87
$
5.23
$
7.25
Diluted income per share:
Continuing operations
$
1.80
$
2.82
$
5.16
$
7.17
Discontinued operations
—
—
—
—
Total
$
1.80
$
2.82
$
5.16
$
7.17
Three Months Ended
Fiscal Year Ended
September 30,
September 30,
Capitalized Interest in Inventory
2023
2022
2023
2022
Capitalized interest in inventory, beginning of period
$
114,409
$
115,735
$
109,088
$
106,985
Interest incurred
18,090
18,869
71,981
74,161
Capitalized interest impaired
—
(439
)
—
(439
)
Capitalized interest amortized to home construction and land sales expenses
(19,919
)
(25,077
)
(68,489
)
(71,619
)
Capitalized interest in inventory, end of period
$
112,580
$
109,088
$
112,580
$
109,088
BEAZER HOMES USA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
in thousands (except share and per share data)
September 30, 2023
September 30, 2022
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$
345,590
$
214,594
Restricted cash
40,699
37,234
Accounts receivable (net of allowance of $284 and $284, respectively)
45,598
35,890
Income tax receivable
—
9,606
Owned inventory
1,756,203
1,737,865
Deferred tax assets, net
133,949
156,358
Property and equipment, net
31,144
24,566
Operating lease right-of-use assets
17,398
9,795
Goodwill
11,376
11,376
Other assets
29,076
14,679
Total assets
$
2,411,033
$
2,251,963
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Trade accounts payable
$
154,256
$
143,641
Operating lease liabilities
18,969
11,208
Other liabilities
156,961
174,388
Total debt (net of debt issuance costs of $5,759 and $7,280, respectively)
978,028
983,440
Total liabilities
1,308,214
1,312,677
Stockholders’ equity:
Preferred stock (par value $0.01 per share, 5,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued)
—
—
Common stock (par value $0.001 per share, 63,000,000 shares authorized, 31,351,434 issued and outstanding and 30,880,138 issued and outstanding, respectively)
31
31
Paid-in capital
864,778
859,856
Retained earnings
238,010
79,399
Total stockholders’ equity
1,102,819
939,286
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
2,411,033
$
2,251,963
Inventory Breakdown
Homes under construction
$
644,363
$
785,742
Land under development
870,740
731,190
Land held for future development
19,879
19,879
Land held for sale
18,579
15,674
Capitalized interest
112,580
109,088
Model homes
90,062
76,292
Total owned inventory
$
1,756,203
$
1,737,865
BEAZER HOMES USA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED OPERATING AND FINANCIAL DATA – CONTINUING OPERATIONS
Three Months Ended September 30,
Fiscal Year Ended September 30,
SELECTED OPERATING DATA
2023
2022
2023
2022
Closings:
West region
693
899
2,468
2,833
East region
302
371
946
1,080
Southeast region
238
346
832
843
Total closings
1,233
1,616
4,246
4,756
New orders, net of cancellations:
West region
660
374
2,244
2,437
East region
192
167
859
879
Southeast region
151
163
763
745
Total new orders, net
1,003
704
3,866
4,061
Fiscal Year Ended September 30,
Backlog units at end of period:
2023
2022
West region
1,033
1,257
East region
323
410
Southeast region
355
424
Total backlog units
1,711
2,091
Dollar value of backlog at end of period (in millions)
$
886.4
$
1,144.9
ASP in backlog (in thousands)
$
518.0
$
547.5
Three Months Ended September 30,
Fiscal Year Ended September 30,
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA
2023
2022
2023
2022
Homebuilding revenue:
West region
$
361,894
$
444,317
$
1,292,060
$
1,327,770
East region
164,716
200,650
503,479
555,598
Southeast region
115,164
180,387
402,861
419,152
Total homebuilding revenue
$
641,774
$
825,354
$
2,198,400
$
2,302,520
Revenues:
Homebuilding
$
641,774
$
825,354
$
2,198,400
$
2,302,520
Land sales and other
3,631
2,313
8,385
14,468
Total revenues
$
645,405
$
827,667
$
2,206,785
$
2,316,988
Gross profit (loss):
Homebuilding
$
135,925
$
187,894
$
438,120
$
532,149
Land sales and other
1,362
(2
)
4,575
5,358
Total gross profit
$
137,287
$
187,892
$
442,695
$
537,507
Reconciliation of homebuilding gross profit and the related gross margin excluding impairments and abandonments and interest amortized to cost of sales (each a non-GAAP financial measure) to their most directly comparable GAAP measures is provided for each period discussed below. Management believes that this information assists investors in comparing the operating characteristics of homebuilding activities by eliminating many of the differences in companies' respective level of impairments and level of debt. These non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.
Three Months Ended September 30,
Fiscal Year Ended September 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Homebuilding gross profit/margin
$
135,925
21.2
%
$
187,894
22.8
%
$
438,120
19.9
%
$
532,149
23.1
%
Inventory impairments and abandonments (I&A)
25
600
641
1,095
Homebuilding gross profit/margin excluding I&A
135,950
21.2
%
188,494
22.8
%
438,761
20.0
%
533,244
23.2
%
Interest amortized to cost of sales
19,919
25,077
68,489
71,619
Homebuilding gross profit/margin excluding I&A and interest amortized to cost of sales
$
155,869
24.3
%
$
213,571
25.9
%
$
507,250
23.1
%
$
604,863
26.3
%
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP financial measure) to total company net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP measure, is provided for each period discussed below. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA assists investors in understanding and comparing core operating results and underlying business trends by eliminating many of the differences in companies' respective capitalization, tax position, level of impairments, and other non-recurring items. This non-GAAP financial measure may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.
Three Months Ended September 30,
Fiscal Year Ended September 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Net income
$
55,756
$
86,823
$
158,611
$
220,704
Expense from income taxes
8,470
23,584
23,936
53,267
Interest amortized to home construction and land sales expenses and capitalized interest impaired
19,919
25,516
68,489
72,058
EBIT
84,145
135,923
251,036
346,029
Depreciation and amortization
3,758
4,259
12,198
13,360
EBITDA
87,903
140,182
263,234
359,389
Stock-based compensation expense
2,028
1,963
7,275
8,478
Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt
13
(387
)
546
(309
)
Inventory impairments and abandonments(a)
25
1,589
641
2,524
Restructuring and severance expenses
—
—
335
—
Adjusted EBITDA
$
89,969
$
143,347
$
272,031
$
370,082
(a) In periods during which we impaired certain of our inventory assets, capitalized interest that is impaired is included in the line above titled "Interest amortized to home construction and land sales expenses and capitalized interest impaired."
Reconciliation of net debt to net capitalization ratio (a non-GAAP financial measure) to total debt to total capitalization ratio, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, is provided for each period below. Management believes that net debt to net capitalization ratio is useful in understanding the leverage employed in our operations and as an indicator of our ability to obtain financing. This non-GAAP financial measure may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.
Fiscal Year Ended September 30,
in thousands
2023
2022
Total debt
$
978,028
$
983,440
Stockholders' equity
1,102,819
939,286
Total capitalization
$
2,080,847
$
1,922,726
Total debt to total capitalization ratio
47.0
%
51.1
%
Total debt
$
978,028
$
983,440
Less: cash and cash equivalents
345,590
214,594
Net debt
632,438
768,846
Stockholders' equity
1,102,819
939,286
Net capitalization
$
1,735,257
$
1,708,132
Net debt to net capitalization ratio
36.4
%
45.0
%
