Communiqué officiel de BEAZER HOMES USA, INC.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE: BZH) (www.beazer.com) today announced its financial results for the quarter and fiscal year ended September 30, 2023.

“Strong fourth quarter results were highlighted by growth in community count, improved backlog conversion and higher gross margins,” said Allan P. Merrill, the company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “These factors and careful management of overheads allowed us to generate $56 million of net income, $90 million in Adjusted EBITDA and $1.80 of earnings per diluted share for the quarter. For the full year, we delivered $159 million of net income, $272 million of Adjusted EBITDA and $5.16 of earnings per diluted share.”

Commenting on fourth quarter market conditions, Mr. Merrill said, “New home orders were up substantially year-over-year, but remained slightly below historical trends as rising mortgage rates led to further deterioration in home affordability. The strength of the economy and a lack of existing homes for sale continued to provide support for demand. From a production perspective, supply chain issues continued to improve, allowing us to reduce construction cycle times and accelerate our adoption of the Department of Energy’s Zero Energy Ready Home standards.”

Looking further out, Mr. Merrill concluded, “We remain confident in the multi-year outlook for our Company and industry. Powerful demographic trends and a persistent undersupply of homes should continue to provide support for new home sales. With a dedicated operating team, a growing community count and a more efficient and less leveraged balance sheet, we have the resources to create durable value for our stakeholders in the years ahead.”

Beazer Homes Fiscal 2023 Highlights and Comparison to Fiscal 2022

Net income from continuing operations of $158.7 million, or $5.16 per diluted share, compared to net income from continuing operations of $220.7 million, or $7.17 per diluted share, in fiscal 2022

Adjusted EBITDA of $272.0 million, down 26.5%

Homebuilding revenue of $2.2 billion, down 4.5% on a 10.7% decrease in home closings to 4,246, partially offset by a 7.0% increase in average selling price to $517.8 thousand

Homebuilding gross margin was 19.9%, down 320 basis points. Excluding impairments, abandonments and amortized interest, homebuilding gross margin was 23.1%, down 320 basis points

SG&A as a percentage of total revenue was 11.5%, up 60 basis points

Net new orders of 3,866, down 4.8% on an 8.4% decrease in orders per community per month to 2.6, partially offset by a 3.9% increase in average community count to 125

Land acquisition and land development spending was $573.1 million, down 0.1% from $573.6 million

Repurchased $9.0 million of debt

Total debt to total capitalization ratio of 47.0% at fiscal year end compared to 51.1% a year ago. Net debt to net capitalization ratio of 36.4% at fiscal year end compared to 45.0% a year ago.

Beazer Homes Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2023 Highlights and Comparison to Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2022

Net income from continuing operations of $55.8 million, or $1.80 per diluted share, compared to net income from continuing operations of $86.8 million, or $2.82 per diluted share, in fiscal fourth quarter 2022

Adjusted EBITDA of $90.0 million, down 37.2%

Homebuilding revenue of $641.8 million, down 22.2% on a 23.7% decrease in home closings to 1,233, partially offset by a 1.9% increase in average selling price to $520.5 thousand

Homebuilding gross margin was 21.2%, down 160 basis points. Excluding impairments, abandonments and amortized interest, homebuilding gross margin was 24.3%, down 160 basis points

SG&A as a percentage of total revenue was 11.1%, up 220 basis points

Net new orders of 1,003, up 42.5% on a 34.8% increase in orders per community per month to 2.6 and a 5.7% increase in average community count to 130

Backlog dollar value of $886.4 million, down 22.6% on a 18.2% decrease in backlog units to 1,711 and a 5.4% decrease in average selling price of homes in backlog to $518.0 thousand

Land acquisition and land development spending was $213.7 million, up 41.7% from $150.8 million

Controlled lots of 26,189, up 4.0% from 25,170

Repurchased $4.0 million of debt

Unrestricted cash at quarter end was $345.6 million; total liquidity was $610.6 million

The following provides additional details on the Company’s performance during the fiscal fourth quarter 2023:

Profitability. Net income from continuing operations was $55.8 million, generating diluted earnings per share of $1.80. This included the impact of tax credits of $5.9 million or $0.19 per share compared to $3.1 million of such credits or $0.10 per share in the prior year quarter. Fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA of $90.0 million was down $53.4 million, or 37.2%, primarily due to lower gross margin.

Orders. Net new orders for the fourth quarter increased to 1,003, up 42.5% from the prior year quarter, primarily driven by a 34.8% increase in sales pace to 2.6 orders per community per month, up from 1.9 in the previous year quarter, and a 5.7% increase in average community count to 130 from 123 a year ago. The cancellation rate for the quarter was 16.5%, down from 32.8% in the prior year quarter, reflecting an improved sales environment. However, as mortgage interest rates recently reaching a two-decade high, we expect continued market headwinds due to affordability challenges.

Backlog. The dollar value of homes in backlog as of September 30, 2023 was $886.4 million, representing 1,711 homes, compared to $1.1 billion, representing 2,091 homes, at the same time last year. The average selling price of homes in backlog was $518.0 thousand, down 5.4% year-over-year.

Homebuilding Revenue. Fourth quarter homebuilding revenue was $641.8 million, down 22.2% year-over-year. The decrease in homebuilding revenue was driven by a 23.7% decrease in home closings to 1,233 homes, partially offset by a 1.9% increase in average selling price to $520.5 thousand.

Homebuilding Gross Margin. Homebuilding gross margin (excluding impairments, abandonments, and amortized interest) was 24.3% for the fourth quarter, down 160 basis points year-over-year, driven primarily by an increase in price concessions and closing cost incentives, which includes rate buydowns.

SG&A Expenses. Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of total revenue was 11.1% for the quarter, up 220 basis points year-over-year primarily due to a decrease in revenue on lower closings.

Land Position. Controlled lots increased 4.0% to 26,189, compared to 25,170 from the prior year. Excluding land held for future development and land held for sale lots, active controlled lots were 25,567, up 4.8% year-over-year. Through the expansion of lot option agreements, 56.7% of total active lots, or 14,490 lots, were under contract compared to 54.6% of total active lots, or 13,312 lots, as of September 30, 2022.

Debt Repurchases. During the fourth quarter, the Company repurchased $4.0 million of its outstanding 6.750% unsecured Senior Notes due March 2025. Total debt to total capitalization ratio was 47.0% at the end of fiscal 2023 compared to 51.1% at the end of fiscal 2022. Net debt to net capitalization ratio was 36.4% at the end of fiscal 2023 compared to 45.0% at the end of fiscal 2022. During October 2023, the Company repurchased an additional $4.3 million of its 2025 Senior Notes, bringing the outstanding balance on its 2025 Senior Notes to $197.9 million.

Liquidity. At the close of the fourth quarter, the Company had $610.6 million of available liquidity, including $345.6 million of unrestricted cash and $265.0 million of remaining capacity under the senior unsecured revolving credit facility, compared to total available liquidity of $459.1 million a year ago.

Senior Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility. During October 2023, the Company increased the available borrowing capacity under the senior unsecured revolving credit facility from $265.0 million to $300.0 million.

Commitment to ESG Initiatives

The Company remains committed to ensuring that by the end of 2025 every home we build will be Zero Energy Ready, which will meet the requirements of the U.S. Department of Energy’s Zero Energy Ready Home program and have a HERS® index score (before any benefit of renewable energy production) of 45 or less. For fiscal 2023, new Beazer homes had an average HERS® index score of 49.

During October, Beazer Homes was named the 2023 Indoor airPLUS Leader of the Year in the Builder category by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. This annual award recognizes market-leading organizations who promote safer, healthier, and more comfortable indoor environments by participating with Indoor airPLUS and offering enhanced indoor air quality protections for new home buyers. Beazer Homes is the first ever corporate builder to earn the honor of Indoor airPLUS Leader of the Year.

During fiscal 2023, Charity Title Agency made charitable contributions totaling $2.5 million to Beazer Charity Foundation, the Company's philanthropic arm. Beazer Charity Foundation is a nonprofit entity that provides donations to unrelated national and local nonprofits. Partnering with charitable organizations at the local level aligns the Foundation's financial contributions with opportunities for our employees to have a positive impact on the communities we serve.

Summary results for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 are as follows: Fiscal Year Ended September 30, 2023 2022 Change* New home orders, net of cancellations 3,866 4,061 (4.8 )% Cancellation rates 20.3 % 17.6 % 270 bps Orders per community per month 2.6 2.8 (8.4 )% Average active community count 125 120 3.9 % Actual community count at period-end 134 123 8.9 % Land acquisition and land development spending (in millions) $ 573.1 $ 573.6 (0.1 )% Total home closings 4,246 4,756 (10.7 )% Average selling price (ASP) from closings (in thousands) $ 517.8 $ 484.1 7.0 % Homebuilding revenue (in millions) $ 2,198.4 $ 2,302.5 (4.5 )% Homebuilding gross margin 19.9 % 23.1 % (320) bps Homebuilding gross margin, excluding impairments and abandonments (I&A) 20.0 % 23.2 % (320) bps Homebuilding gross margin, excluding I&A and interest amortized to cost of sales 23.1 % 26.3 % (320) bps Income from continuing operations before income taxes (in millions) $ 182.6 $ 274.0 (33.3 )% Expense from income taxes (in millions) $ 24.0 $ 53.3 (55.0 )% Income from continuing operations (in millions) $ 158.7 $ 220.7 (28.1 )% Basic income per share from continuing operations $ 5.23 $ 7.25 (27.9 )% Diluted income per share from continuing operations $ 5.16 $ 7.17 (28.0 )% Net income (in millions) $ 158.6 $ 220.7 (28.1 )% Adjusted EBITDA (in millions) $ 272.0 $ 370.1 (26.5 )% Total debt to total capitalization ratio 47.0 % 51.1 % (410) bps Net debt to net capitalization ratio 36.4 % 45.0 % (860) bps * Change is calculated using unrounded numbers.

Summary results for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 are as follows: Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 Change* New home orders, net of cancellations 1,003 704 42.5 % Cancellation rates 16.5 % 32.8 % (1,630) bps Orders per community per month 2.6 1.9 34.8 % Average active community count 130 123 5.7 % Land acquisition and land development spending (in millions) $ 213.7 $ 150.8 41.7 % Total home closings 1,233 1,616 (23.7 )% ASP from closings (in thousands) $ 520.5 $ 510.7 1.9 % Homebuilding revenue (in millions) $ 641.8 $ 825.4 (22.2 )% Homebuilding gross margin 21.2 % 22.8 % (160) bps Homebuilding gross margin, excluding I&A 21.2 % 22.8 % (160) bps Homebuilding gross margin, excluding I&A and interest amortized to cost of sales 24.3 % 25.9 % (160) bps Income from continuing operations before income taxes (in millions) $ 64.2 $ 110.4 (41.8 )% Expense from income taxes (in millions) $ 8.5 $ 23.6 (64.1 )% Income from continuing operations (in millions) $ 55.8 $ 86.8 (35.8 )% Basic income per share from continuing operations $ 1.83 $ 2.87 (36.2 )% Diluted income per share from continuing operations $ 1.80 $ 2.82 (36.2 )% Net income (in millions) $ 55.8 $ 86.8 (35.8 )% Adjusted EBITDA (in millions) $ 90.0 $ 143.3 (37.2 )% * Change is calculated using unrounded numbers.

As of September 30, 2023 2022 Change Backlog units 1,711 2,091 (18.2 )% Dollar value of backlog (in millions) $ 886.4 $ 1,144.9 (22.6 )% ASP in backlog (in thousands) $ 518.0 $ 547.5 (5.4 )% Land position and lots controlled 26,189 25,170 4.0 %

Conference Call

The Company will hold a conference call on November 16, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss these results. The public may listen to the conference call and view the Company’s slide presentation on the “Investor Relations” page of the Company’s website at www.beazer.com. In addition, the conference call will be available by telephone at 800-475-0542 (for international callers, dial 630-395-0227). To be admitted to the call, enter the passcode “8571348.” A replay of the conference call will be available, until 11:59 PM ET on November 23, 2023 at 800-841-4034 (for international callers, dial 203-369-3360) with pass code “3740.”

About Beazer Homes

Headquartered in Atlanta, Beazer Homes (NYSE: BZH) is one of the country’s largest homebuilders. Every Beazer home is designed and built to provide Surprising Performance, giving you more quality and more comfort from the moment you move in – saving you money every month. With Beazer's Choice Plans™, you can personalize your primary living areas – giving you a choice of how you want to live in the home, at no additional cost. And unlike most national homebuilders, we empower our customers to shop and compare loan options. Our Mortgage Choice program gives you the resources to easily compare multiple loan offers and choose the best lender and loan offer for you, saving you thousands over the life of your loan.

We build our homes in Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Maryland, Nevada, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia. For more information, visit beazer.com, or check out Beazer on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements represent our expectations or beliefs concerning future events, and it is possible that the results described in this press release will not be achieved. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of our control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including, among other things:

the cyclical nature of the homebuilding industry and deterioration in homebuilding industry conditions;

other economic changes nationally and in local markets, including declines in employment levels, increases in the number of foreclosures and wage levels, each of which are outside our control and may impact consumer confidence and affect the affordability of, and demand for, the homes we sell;

elevated mortgage interest rates for prolonged periods, as well as further increases and reduced availability of mortgage financing due to, among other factors, additional actions by the Federal Reserve to address sharp increases in inflation;

financial institution disruptions, such as recent bank failures;

continued supply chain challenges negatively impacting our homebuilding production, including shortages of raw materials and other critical components such as windows, doors, and appliances;

continued shortages of or increased costs for labor used in housing production, and the level of quality and craftsmanship provided by such labor;

inaccurate estimates related to homes to be delivered in the future (backlog), as they are subject to various cancellation risks that cannot be fully controlled;

factors affecting margins, such as adjustments to home pricing, increased sales incentives and mortgage rate buy down programs in order to remain competitive; decreased revenues; decreased land values underlying land option agreements; increased land development costs in communities under development or delays or difficulties in implementing initiatives to reduce our cycle times and production and overhead cost structures; not being able to pass on cost increases (including cost increases due to increasing the energy efficiency of our homes) through pricing increases;

the availability and cost of land and the risks associated with the future value of our inventory;

our ability to raise debt and/or equity capital, due to factors such as limitations in the capital markets (including market volatility), adverse credit market conditions and financial institution disruptions, and our ability to otherwise meet our ongoing liquidity needs (which could cause us to fail to meet the terms of our covenants and other requirements under our various debt instruments and therefore trigger an acceleration of a significant portion or all of our outstanding debt obligations), including the impact of any downgrades of our credit ratings or reduction in our liquidity levels;

market perceptions regarding any capital raising initiatives we may undertake (including future issuances of equity or debt capital);

changes in tax laws or otherwise regarding the deductibility of mortgage interest expenses and real estate taxes;

increased competition or delays in reacting to changing consumer preferences in home design;

natural disasters or other related events that could result in delays in land development or home construction, increase our costs or decrease demand in the impacted areas;

terrorist acts, protests and civil unrest, political uncertainty, acts of war or other factors over which the Company has no control, such as the conflict between Russia and Ukraine and the conflict in the Gaza strip;

potential negative impacts of public health emergencies such as the COVID-19 pandemic;

the potential recoverability of our deferred tax assets;

increases in corporate tax rates;

potential delays or increased costs in obtaining necessary permits as a result of changes to, or complying with, laws, regulations or governmental policies, and possible penalties for failure to comply with such laws, regulations or governmental policies, including those related to the environment;

the results of litigation or government proceedings and fulfillment of any related obligations;

the impact of construction defect and home warranty claims;

the cost and availability of insurance and surety bonds, as well as the sufficiency of these instruments to cover potential losses incurred;

the impact of information technology failures, cybersecurity issues or data security breaches;

the impact of governmental regulations on homebuilding in key markets, such as regulations limiting the availability of water and electricity (including availability of electrical equipment such as transformers and meters); and

the success of our ESG initiatives, including our ability to meet our goal that by the end of 2025 every home we start will be Zero Energy Ready, as well as the success of any other related partnerships or pilot programs we may enter into in order to increase the energy efficiency of our homes and prepare for a Zero Energy Ready future.

Any forward-looking statement, including any statement expressing confidence regarding future outcomes, speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made and, except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all such factors.

-Tables Follow-

BEAZER HOMES USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended September 30, September 30, in thousands (except per share data) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Total revenue $ 645,405 $ 827,667 $ 2,206,785 $ 2,316,988 Home construction and land sales expenses 508,093 637,747 1,763,449 1,776,518 Inventory impairments and abandonments 25 2,028 641 2,963 Gross profit 137,287 187,892 442,695 537,507 Commissions 21,567 25,668 73,450 74,336 General and administrative expenses 49,903 48,263 179,794 177,320 Depreciation and amortization 3,758 4,259 12,198 13,360 Operating income 62,059 109,702 177,253 272,491 (Loss) gain on extinguishment of debt, net (13 ) 387 (546 ) 309 Other income, net 2,180 330 5,939 1,189 Income from continuing operations before income taxes 64,226 110,419 182,646 273,989 Expense from income taxes 8,470 23,586 23,958 53,271 Income from continuing operations 55,756 86,833 158,688 220,718 Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax — (10 ) (77 ) (14 ) Net income $ 55,756 $ 86,823 $ 158,611 $ 220,704 Weighted-average number of shares: Basic 30,405 30,291 30,353 30,432 Diluted 31,040 30,770 30,747 30,796 Basic income per share: Continuing operations $ 1.83 $ 2.87 $ 5.23 $ 7.25 Discontinued operations — — — — Total $ 1.83 $ 2.87 $ 5.23 $ 7.25 Diluted income per share: Continuing operations $ 1.80 $ 2.82 $ 5.16 $ 7.17 Discontinued operations — — — — Total $ 1.80 $ 2.82 $ 5.16 $ 7.17 Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended September 30, September 30, Capitalized Interest in Inventory 2023 2022 2023 2022 Capitalized interest in inventory, beginning of period $ 114,409 $ 115,735 $ 109,088 $ 106,985 Interest incurred 18,090 18,869 71,981 74,161 Capitalized interest impaired — (439 ) — (439 ) Capitalized interest amortized to home construction and land sales expenses (19,919 ) (25,077 ) (68,489 ) (71,619 ) Capitalized interest in inventory, end of period $ 112,580 $ 109,088 $ 112,580 $ 109,088

BEAZER HOMES USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS in thousands (except share and per share data) September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 345,590 $ 214,594 Restricted cash 40,699 37,234 Accounts receivable (net of allowance of $284 and $284, respectively) 45,598 35,890 Income tax receivable — 9,606 Owned inventory 1,756,203 1,737,865 Deferred tax assets, net 133,949 156,358 Property and equipment, net 31,144 24,566 Operating lease right-of-use assets 17,398 9,795 Goodwill 11,376 11,376 Other assets 29,076 14,679 Total assets $ 2,411,033 $ 2,251,963 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Trade accounts payable $ 154,256 $ 143,641 Operating lease liabilities 18,969 11,208 Other liabilities 156,961 174,388 Total debt (net of debt issuance costs of $5,759 and $7,280, respectively) 978,028 983,440 Total liabilities 1,308,214 1,312,677 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock (par value $0.01 per share, 5,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued) — — Common stock (par value $0.001 per share, 63,000,000 shares authorized, 31,351,434 issued and outstanding and 30,880,138 issued and outstanding, respectively) 31 31 Paid-in capital 864,778 859,856 Retained earnings 238,010 79,399 Total stockholders’ equity 1,102,819 939,286 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,411,033 $ 2,251,963 Inventory Breakdown Homes under construction $ 644,363 $ 785,742 Land under development 870,740 731,190 Land held for future development 19,879 19,879 Land held for sale 18,579 15,674 Capitalized interest 112,580 109,088 Model homes 90,062 76,292 Total owned inventory $ 1,756,203 $ 1,737,865

BEAZER HOMES USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED OPERATING AND FINANCIAL DATA – CONTINUING OPERATIONS Three Months Ended September 30, Fiscal Year Ended September 30, SELECTED OPERATING DATA 2023 2022 2023 2022 Closings: West region 693 899 2,468 2,833 East region 302 371 946 1,080 Southeast region 238 346 832 843 Total closings 1,233 1,616 4,246 4,756 New orders, net of cancellations: West region 660 374 2,244 2,437 East region 192 167 859 879 Southeast region 151 163 763 745 Total new orders, net 1,003 704 3,866 4,061 Fiscal Year Ended September 30, Backlog units at end of period: 2023 2022 West region 1,033 1,257 East region 323 410 Southeast region 355 424 Total backlog units 1,711 2,091 Dollar value of backlog at end of period (in millions) $ 886.4 $ 1,144.9 ASP in backlog (in thousands) $ 518.0 $ 547.5

Three Months Ended September 30, Fiscal Year Ended September 30, SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA 2023 2022 2023 2022 Homebuilding revenue: West region $ 361,894 $ 444,317 $ 1,292,060 $ 1,327,770 East region 164,716 200,650 503,479 555,598 Southeast region 115,164 180,387 402,861 419,152 Total homebuilding revenue $ 641,774 $ 825,354 $ 2,198,400 $ 2,302,520 Revenues: Homebuilding $ 641,774 $ 825,354 $ 2,198,400 $ 2,302,520 Land sales and other 3,631 2,313 8,385 14,468 Total revenues $ 645,405 $ 827,667 $ 2,206,785 $ 2,316,988 Gross profit (loss): Homebuilding $ 135,925 $ 187,894 $ 438,120 $ 532,149 Land sales and other 1,362 (2 ) 4,575 5,358 Total gross profit $ 137,287 $ 187,892 $ 442,695 $ 537,507

Reconciliation of homebuilding gross profit and the related gross margin excluding impairments and abandonments and interest amortized to cost of sales (each a non-GAAP financial measure) to their most directly comparable GAAP measures is provided for each period discussed below. Management believes that this information assists investors in comparing the operating characteristics of homebuilding activities by eliminating many of the differences in companies' respective level of impairments and level of debt. These non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Three Months Ended September 30, Fiscal Year Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Homebuilding gross profit/margin $ 135,925 21.2 % $ 187,894 22.8 % $ 438,120 19.9 % $ 532,149 23.1 % Inventory impairments and abandonments (I&A) 25 600 641 1,095 Homebuilding gross profit/margin excluding I&A 135,950 21.2 % 188,494 22.8 % 438,761 20.0 % 533,244 23.2 % Interest amortized to cost of sales 19,919 25,077 68,489 71,619 Homebuilding gross profit/margin excluding I&A and interest amortized to cost of sales $ 155,869 24.3 % $ 213,571 25.9 % $ 507,250 23.1 % $ 604,863 26.3 %

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP financial measure) to total company net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP measure, is provided for each period discussed below. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA assists investors in understanding and comparing core operating results and underlying business trends by eliminating many of the differences in companies' respective capitalization, tax position, level of impairments, and other non-recurring items. This non-GAAP financial measure may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Three Months Ended September 30, Fiscal Year Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income $ 55,756 $ 86,823 $ 158,611 $ 220,704 Expense from income taxes 8,470 23,584 23,936 53,267 Interest amortized to home construction and land sales expenses and capitalized interest impaired 19,919 25,516 68,489 72,058 EBIT 84,145 135,923 251,036 346,029 Depreciation and amortization 3,758 4,259 12,198 13,360 EBITDA 87,903 140,182 263,234 359,389 Stock-based compensation expense 2,028 1,963 7,275 8,478 Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt 13 (387 ) 546 (309 ) Inventory impairments and abandonments(a) 25 1,589 641 2,524 Restructuring and severance expenses — — 335 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 89,969 $ 143,347 $ 272,031 $ 370,082 (a) In periods during which we impaired certain of our inventory assets, capitalized interest that is impaired is included in the line above titled "Interest amortized to home construction and land sales expenses and capitalized interest impaired."

Reconciliation of net debt to net capitalization ratio (a non-GAAP financial measure) to total debt to total capitalization ratio, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, is provided for each period below. Management believes that net debt to net capitalization ratio is useful in understanding the leverage employed in our operations and as an indicator of our ability to obtain financing. This non-GAAP financial measure may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Fiscal Year Ended September 30, in thousands 2023 2022 Total debt $ 978,028 $ 983,440 Stockholders' equity 1,102,819 939,286 Total capitalization $ 2,080,847 $ 1,922,726 Total debt to total capitalization ratio 47.0 % 51.1 % Total debt $ 978,028 $ 983,440 Less: cash and cash equivalents 345,590 214,594 Net debt 632,438 768,846 Stockholders' equity 1,102,819 939,286 Net capitalization $ 1,735,257 $ 1,708,132 Net debt to net capitalization ratio 36.4 % 45.0 %

