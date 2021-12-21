Beazer Homes USA : 2021 Proxy Statement

FROM OUR

CHAIRMAN

Dear Fellow Stockholders:

We had a very successful fiscal year, driven by strong operational execution and continued strength in the housing market. We generated significant gains in operating margin and adjusted EBITDA, leading to full year net income that was more than double last year's. We also significantly grew our total active lot position and reduced our leverage. These outcomes are the result of our long-standing Balanced Growth Strategy - which is our multi-year plan to grow profitability faster than revenue, from a less leveraged and more efficient balance sheet.

As we improve our financial and operational performance, we are also focused on expanding our ESG activities to create durable value for all of our stakeholders. To that end, we were pleased to be named an ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year - Sustained Excellence for the sixth consecutive year. Every home we build is ENERGY STAR-certified, and we continue to make improvements in our designs, materials and construction practices in support of our industry-first pledge to have 100% of the homes we build certified as Net Zero Energy Ready by the end of 2025.

We also made significant progress on the rollout of Charity Title, our title insurance agency business committed to contributing 100% of its profits to charity. We expect this expansion will allow us to donate more than $1 million in fiscal 2022, allocated between our national philanthropic partner, Fisher House Foundation, and other charitable organizations in the communities we serve.

On the Governance side, we recently completed a three-year Board refreshment process that resulted in four long-serving directors retiring and three new directors joining our Board. The average tenure of our directors is now 5.6 years, compared to 10.4 years in 2018. The diversity of our Board was also enhanced as a result of this process.

As noted on page 5 of our Proxy Statement, we recently posted on our website our first-ever ESG Summary, which provides information on our ESG-related initiatives, as well as metrics that are responsive to sustainability accounting standards promulgated by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) for companies within the homebuilding industry. This summary represents another step forward in our commitment to meaningful ESG accountability and provides a foundation upon which we expect to build increased transparency by directly reporting on relevant sustainability issues, risks and opportunities that impact our business.

During fiscal 2021, we held more than 90 meetings with investors and discussed many important topics, including executive compensation and ESG matters. We listened closely and our Board and committees implemented several meaningful initiatives based on these engagements.

With respect to executive compensation specifically, we believe pay and performance were strongly linked in fiscal 2021, supporting our key financial, operational and strategic objectives, and aligning our compensation program with best practice principles. Based on the feedback we received from investors during the year, we believe our compensation philosophy is in alignment with their views, while also continuing to reinforce our strategic priorities. We, therefore, respectfully request your support this year on our annual say-on-pay proposal.

Last - but certainly not least - you will see under Proposals 4 and 5 that we are once again asking for stockholder approval of certain protective measures that will help us preserve our ability to fully maximize our net operating losses, or NOLs, that we use (and want to continue to use) to offset the taxable income we are now generating and expect to continue to generate in the future. These protections, which have a three-year term, are currently set to expire in November 2022, and have been overwhelmingly supported by our stockholders since they were first adopted by our Board of Directors. Because our NOLs have substantial value to us, we hope you will support the renewal of these protections for an additional three-year term until November 2025.