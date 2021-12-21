Log in
    BZH   US07556Q8814

BEAZER HOMES USA, INC.

(BZH)
  Report
Beazer Homes USA : 2021 Proxy Statement

12/21/2021 | 05:43pm EST
FROM OUR

CHAIRMAN

Dear Fellow Stockholders:

We had a very successful fiscal year, driven by strong operational execution and continued strength in the housing market. We generated significant gains in operating margin and adjusted EBITDA, leading to full year net income that was more than double last year's. We also significantly grew our total active lot position and reduced our leverage. These outcomes are the result of our long-standing Balanced Growth Strategy - which is our multi-year plan to grow profitability faster than revenue, from a less leveraged and more efficient balance sheet.

As we improve our financial and operational performance, we are also focused on expanding our ESG activities to create durable value for all of our stakeholders. To that end, we were pleased to be named an ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year - Sustained Excellence for the sixth consecutive year. Every home we build is ENERGY STAR-certified, and we continue to make improvements in our designs, materials and construction practices in support of our industry-first pledge to have 100% of the homes we build certified as Net Zero Energy Ready by the end of 2025.

We also made significant progress on the rollout of Charity Title, our title insurance agency business committed to contributing 100% of its profits to charity. We expect this expansion will allow us to donate more than $1 million in fiscal 2022, allocated between our national philanthropic partner, Fisher House Foundation, and other charitable organizations in the communities we serve.

On the Governance side, we recently completed a three-year Board refreshment process that resulted in four long-serving directors retiring and three new directors joining our Board. The average tenure of our directors is now 5.6 years, compared to 10.4 years in 2018. The diversity of our Board was also enhanced as a result of this process.

As noted on page 5 of our Proxy Statement, we recently posted on our website our first-ever ESG Summary, which provides information on our ESG-related initiatives, as well as metrics that are responsive to sustainability accounting standards promulgated by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) for companies within the homebuilding industry. This summary represents another step forward in our commitment to meaningful ESG accountability and provides a foundation upon which we expect to build increased transparency by directly reporting on relevant sustainability issues, risks and opportunities that impact our business.

During fiscal 2021, we held more than 90 meetings with investors and discussed many important topics, including executive compensation and ESG matters. We listened closely and our Board and committees implemented several meaningful initiatives based on these engagements.

With respect to executive compensation specifically, we believe pay and performance were strongly linked in fiscal 2021, supporting our key financial, operational and strategic objectives, and aligning our compensation program with best practice principles. Based on the feedback we received from investors during the year, we believe our compensation philosophy is in alignment with their views, while also continuing to reinforce our strategic priorities. We, therefore, respectfully request your support this year on our annual say-on-pay proposal.

Last - but certainly not least - you will see under Proposals 4 and 5 that we are once again asking for stockholder approval of certain protective measures that will help us preserve our ability to fully maximize our net operating losses, or NOLs, that we use (and want to continue to use) to offset the taxable income we are now generating and expect to continue to generate in the future. These protections, which have a three-year term, are currently set to expire in November 2022, and have been overwhelmingly supported by our stockholders since they were first adopted by our Board of Directors. Because our NOLs have substantial value to us, we hope you will support the renewal of these protections for an additional three-year term until November 2025.

Thank you for your continued support as we execute our strategy. We believe that we are positioning Beazer Homes for more growth and more profitability, leading to higher returns on stockholders' equity. As always, we appreciate your confidence in us.

ALLAN P. MERRILL

Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Beazer Homes USA, Inc.

December 21, 2021

Important Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials

for the Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be held on February 2, 2022:

This proxy statement, along with the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended

September 30, 2021, are available free of charge on the Company's website at

http://www.beazer.com

PROXY

STATEMENT SUMMARY

This summary provides an overview of the information contained within this proxy statement. We encourage you to read the entire proxy statement prior to voting.

ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS ROADMAP

ANNUAL MEETING

When: Wednesday, February 2, 2022

Where: 1000 Abernathy Road, NE,

8:30 a.m. (Eastern time)

Suite 260

Atlanta, Georgia 30328

Stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 8, 2021 are entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the annual meeting.

This proxy statement, along with the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021, are available on the Company's website at www.beazer.com.

On December 21, 2021, we began mailing this proxy statement to stockholders who requested paper copies.

For instructions on voting, please refer to the Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials you received by mail or the section entitled "How to Vote" beginning on page 2 of this proxy statement. If you received a paper copy of this proxy statement, please refer to the enclosed proxy card.

Your vote is important. Whether or not you plan to attend the annual meeting, we encourage you to vote as soon as possible.

VOTING MATTERS

PROPOSAL

BOARD'S VOTING

PAGE

RECOMMENDATION

REFERENCE

Election of directors

For Each

15

Nominee

Ratification of appointment of independent auditors

For

22

Approval of executive compensation

For

24

Amendment of Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation to

For

55

preserve tax benefits

Approval of a new Section 382 Rights Agreement to preserve tax

For

57

benefits

i

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Beazer Homes USA Inc. published this content on 20 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2021 22:42:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
