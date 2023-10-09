PDF Version

LEWES, Del. - October 10, 2023 - Beazer Homes, one of the nation's largest home builders, is excited to announce new single-family home plans for Chase Oaks, its newest community in Delaware.

Located in Lewes, Del. Chase Oaks will offer a wide selection of premier amenities fit for the top-rated Sussex County city. The master-planned community features a clubhouse and pool, fitness center, pickleball courts, and pocket parks throughout the neighborhood. Chase Oaks is also a short distance to the Lewes and Rehoboth Beaches, the Rehoboth Premium Outlets for shopping, and minutes from entertainment at the Nassau Valley Vineyards and Rehoboth Boardwalk.

Homebuyers can choose from five exquisitely designed floorplans with living space ranging from 1,727 to 4,170 sq. ft. Floorplans include popular design elements such as open-concept kitchens opening to spacious dining or study areas, large spa-inspired primary suites on the main floor, and conveniently located laundry closets. Also, designated homesites will offer basements, the opportunity for 3-car garage options and the addition of solar panels.

"We're thrilled to introduce our new floorplans to homebuyers in Sussex County," says Division President Chance Hall. "Each home offered at Chase Oaks will be among the most energy efficient we build at Beazer Homes, providing a high-performance home and a reduced carbon footprint."

Every Beazer home at Chase Oaks will be certified by the U.S. Department of Energy as a DOE Zero Energy Ready Home™. They are so energy efficient that adding solar could offset most, if not all, of the home's annual energy consumption.

Additionally, Beazer offers Mortgage Choice, with innovative technology for buyers to easily compare multiple lenders and loan offers. Lenders compete for business, each offering outstanding customer service, diverse home loan programs and competitive rates. Customers save thousands and enjoy great service when lenders compete, and customers compare and choose the right mortgage for their needs.

For more details about Beazer Homes or Chase Oaks, please visit https://www.beazer.com/https://www.beazer.com/delaware-beaches-de/chase-oaks.



