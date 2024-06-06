PDF Version

Sacramento, Calif. - June 6, 2024 - Beazer Homes is excited to announce the grand opening of its newest community, Poppy Meadows in Elk Grove, Calif. The grand opening will take place on Saturday, June 8 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Homebuyers, realtors and neighbors are encouraged to attend to learn about the superior energy efficiency of homes at Poppy Meadows. Attendees will enjoy a luau-themed event, indulge in delicious appetizers from Randy Peters Catering and hand-crafted shaved ice from the popular AnuAnu SnoBallz Shaved Ice Truck (as seen on Good Day Sacramento). There will also be activities for all ages.

Homes at Poppy Meadows are among the most energy-efficient homes built by Beazer today and include solar. Each home will be ENERGY STAR® certified, Indoor airPLUS qualified, and built so that the addition of solar could offset most, if not all, of the annual energy consumption of the home. Each Energy Series READY home built will be certified by the U.S. Department of Energy as a Zero Energy Ready HomeTM.

Poppy Meadows offers five floorplans ranging from 2,038 to 3,101 sq. ft., 3 to 6 bedrooms, 2 to 4 bathrooms, and 2 to 3 garages.

"The versatility of the floorplans is perfect to fit any family's growing needs," says Luke Wissman, division president of Beazer Homes. "Plus, homebuyers can expand their living space on select floorplans by opting for a private ensuite perfect for in-laws or a busy college student.

Poppy Meadows is located within the top-rated Elk Grove Unified School District and is just steps away from Oasis Community Park.

"This community checks all the boxes, providing upscale living and charming streetscapes in a well-established location close to dining, shopping, and major commute routes," Wissman says.

To learn more about Beazer Homes and the opportunities available in the greater Sacramento area, visit beazer.com.

###



About Beazer Homes

Headquartered in Atlanta, Beazer Homes (NYSE: BZH) is one of the country's largest homebuilders. Every Beazer home is designed and built to provide Surprising Performance, giving you more quality and more comfort from the moment you move in - saving you money every month. With Beazer's Choice Plans®, you can personalize your primary living areas - giving you a choice of how you want to live in the home, at no additional cost. And unlike most national homebuilders, we empower our customers to shop and compare loan options. Our Mortgage Choice program gives you the resources to easily compare multiple loan offers and choose the best lender and loan offer for you, saving you thousands over the life of your loan.