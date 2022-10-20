Advanced search
BEAZER HOMES USA, INC.

(BZH)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-20 pm EDT
9.710 USD   -1.42%
05:46pBeazer Homes USA, Inc. to Webcast Its Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2022 Financial Results Conference Call on November 10, 2022
BU
10/18B. Riley Securities Lowers Price Targets for 6 Homebuilders, Further Reduces Homebuilder Growth, Margin Outlook on Higher Rates
MT
10/13Beazer Homes USA Sets $265 Million Replacement Credit Facility
MT
Beazer Homes USA, Inc. to Webcast Its Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2022 Financial Results Conference Call on November 10, 2022

10/20/2022 | 05:46pm EDT
Beazer Homes (NYSE: BZH) (www.beazer.com) has scheduled the release of its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 on Thursday, November 10, 2022 after the close of the market. Management will host a conference call on the same day at 5:00 PM ET to discuss the results.

The public may listen to the conference call and view the Company's slide presentation on the "Investor Relations" page of the Company's website, www.beazer.com. In addition, the conference call will be available by telephone at 800-475-0542 (for international callers, dial 517-308-9429). To be admitted to the call, enter the pass code “8571348.” A replay of the conference call will be available, until 10:00 PM ET on November 18, 2022 at 888-566-0411 (for international callers, dial 203-369-3041) with pass code “3740.”

About Beazer Homes

Headquartered in Atlanta, Beazer Homes (NYSE: BZH) is one of the country’s largest homebuilders. Every Beazer home is designed and built to provide Surprising Performance, giving you more quality and more comfort from the moment you move in – saving you money every month. With Beazer's Choice Plans™, you can personalize your primary living areas – giving you a choice of how you want to live in the home, at no additional cost. And unlike most national homebuilders, we empower our customers to shop and compare loan options. Our Mortgage Choice program gives you the resources to easily compare multiple loan offers and choose the best lender and loan offer for you, saving you thousands over the life of your loan.

We build our homes in Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Maryland, Nevada, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia. For more information, visit beazer.com, or check out Beazer on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 208 M - -
Net income 2022 198 M - -
Net Debt 2022 822 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 1,51x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 300 M 300 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,51x
EV / Sales 2023 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 1 052
Free-Float 94,4%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 9,71 $
Average target price 23,00 $
Spread / Average Target 137%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Allan P. Merrill Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
David Ira Goldberg Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Norma Ann Provencio Independent Director
Elizabeth S. Acton Independent Director
Peter M. Orser Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BEAZER HOMES USA, INC.-57.58%300
D.R. HORTON, INC.-37.49%23 556
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-9.22%13 149
SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD.0.10%10 921
PULTEGROUP, INC.-34.99%8 602
SEKISUI CHEMICAL CO., LTD.-5.88%5 269