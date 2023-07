PDF Version

HOUSTON, TX - July 1, 2023 - Beazer Homes is excited to announce the launch of its Energy Series READY Homes in all single-family communities in the Houston area. The most energy-efficient homes built by Beazer today, Energy Series READY homes are so energy efficient that all or most of their annual energy consumption can be offset with renewable energy. Each Energy Series READY home built will be certified by the U.S. Department of Energy as a Zero Energy Ready HomeTM.

"Every home we build is designed with state-of-the-art, energy-efficient features," said James Ellison, Houston division president for Beazer Homes. "With better home performance, customers can save money on energy bills, enjoy improved air quality for healthier living, and live more comfortably in their home."

For more than 25 years, Beazer has been a leader in building homes ahead of current standards and beyond expectations. Beazer was the first U.S. national homebuilder to publicly commit that by the end of 2025, every home built will meet the requirements of the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Zero Energy Ready Home program. The program incorporates building science innovations and practices to achieve at least 40%-50% greater energy efficiency than a typical new home. DOE Zero Energy Ready Homes are verified and certified by a qualified third-party inspector.

"This DOE program commitment represents a new level of quality, comfort and innovation for our customers by providing them with a high-performance home and a reduced carbon footprint," Ellison says. "We're proud of the partnerships we've created with industry-leading companies who share our vision and want to work with us to build the home of the future."

Additionally, Beazer's Energy Series READY homes are ENERGY STAR® certified and Indoor airPLUS® qualified by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Behind the walls of each Beazer home are innovative, energy-efficient features to improve home performance and

maintain ideal temperatures, giving homeowners control over their comfort. Each home is designed to filter indoor air, which reduces outside pollutants like mold and toxic chemicals. This means healthier living with improved air quality and comfort.

To learn more about Beazer Homes and the opportunities available in the Houston area, visit www.beazer.com/search-tx-houston

About Beazer Homes

Headquartered in Atlanta, Beazer Homes (NYSE: BZH) is one of the country's largest homebuilders. Every Beazer home is designed and built to provide Surprising Performance, giving you more quality and more comfort from the moment you move in - saving you money every month. With Beazer's Choice Plans®, you can personalize your primary living areas - giving you a choice of how you want to live in the home, at no additional cost. And unlike most national homebuilders, we empower our customers to shop and compare loan options. Our Mortgage Choice program gives you the resources to easily compare multiple loan offers and choose the best lender and loan offer for you, saving you thousands over the life of your loan.

We build our homes in Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Maryland, Nevada, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia. For more information, visit beazer.com, or check out Beazer on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

To learn more about our sustainability efforts, read our 2021 ESG report.