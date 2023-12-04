PDF Version

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. - December 4, 2023 - Beazer Homes is excited to announce the launch of its Energy Series READY SOLAR Homes featuring the Tesla Solar Roof and Powerwall System at Hampton Hills. The most energy-efficient homes built by Beazer today, each home built will be certified by the U.S. Department of Energy as a Zero Energy Ready HomeTM.

The first model home built to Beazer's Energy Series READY SOLAR standards can now be toured at Hampton Hills. Beazer's Ballard Green and The Ridge are also currently selling READY homes.

"Every home we build is designed with cutting edge, energy-efficient features," said Chance Hall, Maryland Market Manager for Beazer Homes. "With better home performance, not only do our customers can save money on energy bills, but they also enjoy improved air quality for healthier living and live more comfortably in their home. Plus, the inclusion of the Tesla Solar Roof and Powerwall System allows homeowners to power their home anytime and give back to the energy grid."

For more than 25 years, Beazer has been a leader in building homes ahead of current standards and beyond expectations. Beazer was the first U.S. national homebuilder to publicly commit that by the end of 2025, every home built will meet the requirements of the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Zero Energy Ready Home program. The program incorporates building science innovations and practices to achieve at least 40%-50% greater energy efficiency than a typical new home. DOE Zero Energy Ready Homes are verified and certified by a qualified third-party inspector.

"At Beazer, we're building a legacy of sustainability with materials and practices that lower carbon emissions, conserve energy and water consumption, and reduce waste," Hall says. We're proud of the partnerships we've created with industry leading companies who share our vision and enable us to stay on the cutting edge of trends, technology, and efficiency."

Additionally, Beazer's Energy Series READY homes are ENERGY STAR®certified and Indoor airPLUS®qualified by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Behind the walls of each Beazer home are innovative, energy-efficient features to improve home performance and

maintain ideal temperatures, giving homeowners control over their comfort. Each home is designed to filter indoor air, which reduces outside pollutants like mold and toxic chemicals. This means healthier living with improved air quality and comfort.

To learn more about Beazer Homes and the opportunities available in the Maryland area, visit https://www.beazer.com/search-md-maryland--dc

