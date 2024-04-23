PDF Version

Nashville - April 23, 2024 - Beazer Homes is excited to announce the opening of the new Prestige series of townhomes for sale in its popular Windtree community located in Mt. Juliet, Tenn. Offered alongside single-family homes already available at Windtree, the community will feature sought-after amenities including a pool, fitness center, sports court, frisbee golf, green spaces, and more. Residents will also enjoy being close to Providence Marketplace and easy access to I-40 and downtown Nashville.

Featuring a starting price point from the mid $400s, the new Nash townhome plan in Windtree will showcase three bedrooms with the primary bedroom downstairs, a dedicated home office, a versatile loft, and a two-story great room across 2,134 square feet.

"With the addition of townhomes at Windtree, homebuyers have more opportunities to join a vibrant neighborhood offering our most energy efficient homes," said Daniel Stumpf, division president for Beazer Homes in Nashville.





Each Energy Series READY home built will be certified by the U.S. Department of Energy as a Zero Energy Ready Home™. The program incorporates building science innovations and practices to achieve at least 40%-50% greater energy efficiency than a typical new home. DOE Zero Energy Ready Homes are verified and certified by a qualified third-party inspector.

To learn more about Beazer Homes and the opportunities available in Windtree, please visit beazer.com/nashville-tn/windtree.

