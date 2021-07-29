Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Beazer Homes USA, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BZH   US07556Q8814

BEAZER HOMES USA, INC.

(BZH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Beazer Homes USA : Q3 2021 Beazer Homes USA Inc. Earnings Conference Call Presentation

07/29/2021 | 04:59pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Beazer Homes USA, Inc.

Q3 2021 Earnings Presentation

Lochmar

Cumming, GA

1

Forward Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements represent our expectations or beliefs concerning future events, and it is possible that the results described in this press release will not be achieved. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of our control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward- looking statements, including, among other things: (i) the cyclical nature of the homebuilding industry and a potential deterioration in homebuilding industry conditions; (ii) economic changes nationally or in local markets, changes in consumer confidence, wage levels, declines in employment levels, inflation and governmental actions, each of which is outside our control and affects the affordability of and demand for, the homes we sell; (iii) potential negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, which, in addition to exacerbating each of the risks listed above and below, may include a significant decrease in demand for our homes or consumer confidence generally with respect to purchasing a home, an inability to sell and build homes in a typical manner or at all, increased costs or decreased supply of building materials, including lumber, or the availability of subcontractors, housing inspectors, and other third-parties we rely on to support our operations, and recognizing charges in future periods, which may be material, for goodwill impairments, inventory impairments and/or land option contract abandonments; (iv) shortages of or increased prices for labor, land or raw materials used in housing production, and the level of quality and craftsmanship provided by our subcontractors; (v) the availability and cost of land and the risks associated with the future value of our inventory, such as asset impairment charges we took on select California assets during the second quarter of fiscal 2019; (vi) factors affecting margins, such as decreased land values underlying land option agreements, increased land development costs in communities under development or delays or difficulties in implementing initiatives to reduce our production and overhead cost structure; (vii) our ability to raise debt and/or equity capital, due to factors such as limitations in the capital markets (including market volatility) or adverse credit market conditions, and our ability to otherwise meet our ongoing liquidity needs (which could cause us to fail to meet the terms of our covenants and other requirements under our various debt instruments and therefore trigger an acceleration of a significant portion or all of our outstanding debt obligations), including the impact of any downgrades of our credit ratings or reduction in our liquidity levels; (viii) market perceptions regarding any capital raising initiatives we may undertake (including future issuances of equity or debt capital); (ix) terrorist acts, protests and civil unrest, political uncertainty, natural disasters, acts of war or other factors over which the Company has no control; (x) inaccurate estimates related to homes to be delivered in the future (backlog), as they are subject to various cancellation risks that cannot be fully controlled; (xi) increases in mortgage interest rates, increased disruption in the availability of mortgage financing, changes in tax laws or otherwise regarding the deductibility of mortgage interest expenses and real estate taxes or an increased number of foreclosures; (xii) increased competition or delays in reacting to changing consumer preferences in home design; (xiii) natural disasters or other related events that could result in delays in land development or home construction, increase our costs or decrease demand in the impacted areas; (xiv) the potential recoverability of our deferred tax assets; (xv) increases in corporate tax rates; (xvi) potential delays or increased costs in obtaining necessary permits as a result of changes to, or complying with, laws, regulations or governmental policies, and possible penalties for failure to comply with such laws, regulations or governmental policies, including those related to the environment; (xvii) the results of litigation or government proceedings and fulfillment of any related obligations; (xviii) the impact of construction defect and home warranty claims; (xix) the cost and availability of insurance and surety bonds, as well as the sufficiency of these instruments to cover potential losses incurred; (xx) the impact of information technology failures, cybersecurity issues or data security breaches; or (xxi) the impact on homebuilding in key markets of governmental regulations limiting the availability of water.

Any forward-looking statement, including any statement expressing confidence regarding future outcomes, speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made and, except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. New factors emerge from time-to-time, and it is not possible to predict all such factors.

2

Introduction

Allan P. Merrill Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

David I. Goldberg Sr. Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

3

3rd Quarter Highlights

Balanced Growth Strategy: Increase returns by growing EBITDA faster than revenue, from a more efficient and less leveraged balance sheet

Operating Margin Up

Adjusted EBITDA Up

Net Income Up

Increased Lot Position

Debt Reduction

4

The Beazer Difference

  • We are positioned to benefit from the supportive macro backdrop given our focus on delivering Extraordinary Value at an Affordable Price
  • Our value proposition is supported by our three key points of differentiation:

Compare loan estimates from multiple high-quality lenders

Structural floor plan options to personalize primary living areas at no additional charge

Exceeding ENERGY STAR® standards for more quality and more comfort in every home

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Beazer Homes USA Inc. published this content on 29 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2021 20:58:18 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BEAZER HOMES USA, INC.
04:59pBEAZER HOMES USA : Q3 2021 Beazer Homes USA Inc. Earnings Conference Call Presen..
PU
04:53pBEAZER HOMES USA : INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditi..
AQ
04:27pBEAZER HOMES USA INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial ..
AQ
04:25pBEAZER HOMES USA : Earnings Flash (BZH) BEAZER HOMES USA Reports Q3 Revenue $570..
MT
04:17pBEAZER HOMES USA : Reports Strong Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
BU
07/11Beazer Homes USA Names Lloyd Johnson to Board of Directors
CI
06/30BEAZER HOMES USA, INC. : to Webcast Its Fiscal Third Quarter Results Conference ..
BU
06/28BEAZER HOMES USA : Appoints Lloyd E. Johnson to Board of Directors (Form 8-K)
PU
06/28BEAZER HOMES USA INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Stat..
AQ
06/28Beazer Homes USA, Inc. Announces the Appointment of Lloyd E. Johnson as an In..
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 192 M - -
Net income 2021 90,1 M - -
Net Debt 2021 823 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 5,85x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 524 M 524 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,61x
EV / Sales 2022 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 1 063
Free-Float 95,2%
Chart BEAZER HOMES USA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Beazer Homes USA, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEAZER HOMES USA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 17,48 $
Average target price 26,00 $
Spread / Average Target 48,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Allan P. Merrill Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
David Ira Goldberg Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Norma Ann Provencio Lead Independent Director
Elizabeth S. Acton Independent Director
Peter M. Orser Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BEAZER HOMES USA, INC.15.38%524
D.R. HORTON, INC.32.46%32 699
SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD.3.62%13 749
PULTEGROUP, INC.23.82%13 659
PERSIMMON PLC3.98%12 738
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY PIK-SPECIALIZED HOMEBUILDER92.47%10 310